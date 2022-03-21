Make It Happen: Victoria Foundation’s Community Grants program opens for applications

Donations made before May 14 will help vital programs in your community this year

The application process for the Victoria Foundation’s 2022 Community Grants Program is open, welcoming eligible applications via the Foundation’s online grant portal until April 14.

As the community continues to navigate some of the most challenging times in recent memory, local non-profits are working harder than ever to ensure residents have access to the resources they need to thrive.

Are you ready to Make it Happen, Victoria?

The application process for the Victoria Foundation’s 2022 Community Grants Program is open, welcoming eligible applications via the Foundation’s online grant portal until April 14.

Donations are also welcomed from those passionate about making a difference in their community through the Victoria Foundation’s Community Action Funds.

Designed to build resilience for both the short and long-term, the Community Grants Program provides flexible, general operating funding for organizations working across the Capital Region’s charitable sector including the arts, education, health and wellness, the environment, food security, housing, homelessness, and mental health.

Built on trust-based philanthropy principles to promote equity, embrace new ways of building relationships, increase accessibility to funding, and support the sector overall, the programs and funds in the Foundation’s Make it Happen! guide are some of the most important ways your giving can have an impact this year.

“Whether you continue to support the charities you care for, or choose one of the programs and funds listed in the publication, together, we can show up for the community in transformative ways,” says Sandra Richardson, CEO of the Victoria Foundation.

Vital support for children and families

This year, an innovative partnership with the Blue Heron Advisory Group at CIBC Wood Gundy will enhance funding to qualified applicants who deliver activities for kids in the areas of art and music therapy programs, access to food, literacy programs, resources for parents and much more.

The Blue Heron Fund for Kids at the Victoria Foundation will match every dollar raised until May 14, up to $250,000. That means your gift to the fund will have twice the impact, ensuring that children and their families have access to the resources they need to thrive!

Other programs, including those in the Gender Equity Fund, support initiatives driving cultural, economic and policy changes required to make gender equity a reality, focusing on the experiences of self-identified women, non-binary and gender non-conforming people.

“As we recognize Women’s History Month – the milestones achieved and the work still to be done, the Victoria Foundation is also proud to note that its very first donation back in 1936was from Fannie Gadsden, our founder’s mother, and that equity for all community members continues to be a focus for the Foundation today,” Richardson says.

Whether you have a special area of interest or prefer to give generally to the remarkable work underway in your community, donate easily and securely online today through the Foundation’s Community Action Funds. To learn how you can get involved, and make a lasting difference in your community, visit victoriafoundation.bc.ca

CommunityPhilanthropyVictoria Foundation