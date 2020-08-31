Many interests, one broker: Simplify your insurance!

When shopping for a car, most of us don’t buy tires in one store, doors at another, and brakes from another. Unless vehicles are your passion, you’re probably going to visit a dealership that offers everything you need to get on the road.

When shopping for insurance, wouldn’t it be nice to get everything you need in one place, just like you do with a car? It saves you time, plus you get the benefit of a team of experts who’ll make sure you have all the components you need.

“We’re a one-stop-shop for anything and everything you might need to insure,” says Bonnie Dawson, Branch Manager at HUB International Canada West’s Victoria office. “And we can deliver strong customer service because we know the client’s whole story.”

Other agencies may only offer Auto or Home insurance, but HUB International Canada West does it all. Commercial and Personal Insurance, Group Benefits, Life and Disability as well as Auto Insurance and more. Not only is it convenient for clients, it also allows brokers to bridge any possible gaps in coverage needs.

“We have relationships with multiple carriers so we look for best combinations tailored to individual needs. We have the ability to extend loyalty discounts, multi-policy and multi-line discounts because it’s all managed by the same brokerage. As an example, our team of specialists review and identify how we can bundle a package that gives you more bang for your buck. We can assess whether it makes sense to move coverages from many policies to one blanket policy all dependent on what your insurable needs are.” Dawson says.

Client-centric broker

HUB insures all aspects of your life, from toys like boats and motorcycles to Employee Benefit packages for your business’s employees. Dawson has seen an increase in clients who want to consider life insurance and disability insurance, either to increase their current limit or purchase a new policy. HUB and wants clients to know they can look after offering these products too!

Your local broker offers personal, neighbourly service, and with offices across British Colombia and beyond, there’s help around the corner whenever you’re in need. Have a vacation home in the Okanagan? Have a nephew in Prince George? Your local office can help from afar, and there’s a HUB office in the neighbourhood too.

Flexible service model

Vice President of Operations Mike Wiebenga has been a part of HUB’s Victoria office for many years, and is proud of the new, flexible services they’ve been able to offer clients through the pandemic and beyond.

“As times have continued to change we’ve tailored solutions for everybody’s needs — we can now renew Auto Insurance in the branch, over the phone, or even deliver documents to your door,” he says. “As a company we’re always looking for ways to better help our clients.”

For commercial and personal insurance in Victoria, visit Hub International at 2640 Douglas St. or call 250-385-6313.

The Colwood Branch of HUB International is ready to help with all your insurance needs, and can connect you with risk management resources to steer your business through these challenging times.