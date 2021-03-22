MyBelmont celebrates three years in Langford

Master-planned community has been leading the standard for building in Langford since its creation

#MyBelmont, the award-winning master-planned community, is celebrating its third year anniversary since breaking ground, bringing 521 homes to one of Canada’s fastest growing communities.

#MyBelmont is a multi-award winning 22-acre community, created on southern Vancouver Island’s West Shore. It comprises rental apartments and condominium homes perfect for working professionals, first-time buyers and downsizers. #MyBelmont is located next to the Belmont Market with 160,000 square feet of retail space and the 53,000 square foot Thrifty Foods flagship store. Adjacent to the Galloping Goose Regional Trail and numerous parks, lakes, and outdoor spaces, #MyBelmont is set to become a vibrant centre for the City of Langford. The new heart of the West Shore, Belmont Residences will be the “it” place for those seeking a healthy, urban-meets-suburban living.

“The City of Langford remains committed to supporting the development of a range of housing options for Langford residents,” Stew Young, the Mayor of Langford notes. “The #MyBelmont community is not only a key economic driver for the City but also a great example of where you can live, work and play in your own community.”

Since its groundbreaking in March 2018, Ledcor Property Investments has completed the initial two phases. As part of those initial phases, Crossing at Belmont features 156 rental homes with over 20,000 square feet of commercial space as part of the Belmont Market; Belmont Residences West features 80 condominiums. And last November #MyBelmont started the construction of its third phase, Belmont Residences East, comprising 85 condominium homes and while only four months into construction, this phase is already 90% sold.

Only four months into the construction of Belmont Residences East, the units are already 90% sold – so you better act fast to secure your spot!

These homes were carefully designed by a wide range of handpicked designers, consultants and professionals, bringing new expertise to the area. All of #MyBelmont’s masterplan neighbourhood has been designed, built, and delivered within the original proposed timeline and with excellent quality.

“We’re excited to be celebrating the past, present and future of the #MyBelmont community in Langford,” Pat Patterson, President, Ledcor Property Investments Ltd explains. “Langford is one of the fastest growing municipalities in Canada and we feel privileged to have been able to bring our international expertise to the Westshore communities of Vancouver Island.”

#MyBelmont is truly award-winning, having been nominated for seven awards to-date. Winning the ‘Best New Condo Development’ in 2019, Residential Community of the Year in 2020, and being a finalist at the Georgie Awards this year are examples of public and industry recognition. These awards highlight #MyBelmont’s innovative ideas and initiatives. For example, #MyBelmont’s unique rent-to-own program, created in partnership with the City of Langford, has helped many renters become homeowners and put #MyBelmont at the forefront with first-time buyers.

And, in early 2020, Crossing at Belmont was sold to Killam Apartment REIT, one of Canada’s largest apartment investors and landlords.

“We are pleased to continue to expand our apartment portfolio in Victoria,” Philip Fraser, President and CEO of Killam Apartment REIT notes. “With the recent addition of the two, five-story rental buildings, consisting of 156 rental units, is a great example of Ledcor’s commitment to the community that we are proud to be a part of.”

For more information, visit www.belmontresidences.com or www.MyBelmontLiving.com

