#MyBelmont is truly an award-winning community where urban-meets-suburban living!

#MyBelmont is truly an award-winning community where urban-meets-suburban living!

#MyBelmont celebrates three years in Langford

Master-planned community has been leading the standard for building in Langford since its creation

#MyBelmont, the award-winning master-planned community, is celebrating its third year anniversary since breaking ground, bringing 521 homes to one of Canada’s fastest growing communities.

#MyBelmont is a multi-award winning 22-acre community, created on southern Vancouver Island’s West Shore. It comprises rental apartments and condominium homes perfect for working professionals, first-time buyers and downsizers. #MyBelmont is located next to the Belmont Market with 160,000 square feet of retail space and the 53,000 square foot Thrifty Foods flagship store. Adjacent to the Galloping Goose Regional Trail and numerous parks, lakes, and outdoor spaces, #MyBelmont is set to become a vibrant centre for the City of Langford. The new heart of the West Shore, Belmont Residences will be the “it” place for those seeking a healthy, urban-meets-suburban living.

“The City of Langford remains committed to supporting the development of a range of housing options for Langford residents,” Stew Young, the Mayor of Langford notes. “The #MyBelmont community is not only a key economic driver for the City but also a great example of where you can live, work and play in your own community.”

Since its groundbreaking in March 2018, Ledcor Property Investments has completed the initial two phases. As part of those initial phases, Crossing at Belmont features 156 rental homes with over 20,000 square feet of commercial space as part of the Belmont Market; Belmont Residences West features 80 condominiums. And last November #MyBelmont started the construction of its third phase, Belmont Residences East, comprising 85 condominium homes and while only four months into construction, this phase is already 90% sold.

Only four months into the construction of Belmont Residences East, the units are already 90% sold – so you better act fast to secure your spot!

Only four months into the construction of Belmont Residences East, the units are already 90% sold – so you better act fast to secure your spot!

These homes were carefully designed by a wide range of handpicked designers, consultants and professionals, bringing new expertise to the area. All of #MyBelmont’s masterplan neighbourhood has been designed, built, and delivered within the original proposed timeline and with excellent quality.

“We’re excited to be celebrating the past, present and future of the #MyBelmont community in Langford,” Pat Patterson, President, Ledcor Property Investments Ltd explains. “Langford is one of the fastest growing municipalities in Canada and we feel privileged to have been able to bring our international expertise to the Westshore communities of Vancouver Island.”

#MyBelmont is truly award-winning, having been nominated for seven awards to-date. Winning the ‘Best New Condo Development’ in 2019, Residential Community of the Year in 2020, and being a finalist at the Georgie Awards this year are examples of public and industry recognition. These awards highlight #MyBelmont’s innovative ideas and initiatives. For example, #MyBelmont’s unique rent-to-own program, created in partnership with the City of Langford, has helped many renters become homeowners and put #MyBelmont at the forefront with first-time buyers.

And, in early 2020, Crossing at Belmont was sold to Killam Apartment REIT, one of Canada’s largest apartment investors and landlords.

“We are pleased to continue to expand our apartment portfolio in Victoria,” Philip Fraser, President and CEO of Killam Apartment REIT notes. “With the recent addition of the two, five-story rental buildings, consisting of 156 rental units, is a great example of Ledcor’s commitment to the community that we are proud to be a part of.”

For more information, visit www.belmontresidences.com or www.MyBelmontLiving.com

BC Housing

Previous story
5 reasons your career search just got easier

Just Posted

Municipal staff say North Saanich must receive a building permit for a pig shelter on the Sandown agricultural lands. The Sandown Centre for Regenerative Agriculture has questioned the need. (Black Press Media File)
North Saanich insists on permit for pig shelter on Sandown lands

Sandown Centre for Regenerative Agriculture questions the need for a permit

Three Oak Bay firetrucks pictured outside of the fire-hall. Black Press Media File Photo
Nobody injured after man’s vehicle leaves road, hits Oak Bay house on Saturday

The man got out of his vehicle on his own before Oak bay crews arrived at the Bowker Avenue home

Crews worked into the night on Saturday to rescue a man who fell on a steep part of Mount Douglas after hiking off the marked trails. (Photo courtesy of Dan Wood, deputy chief at Saanich Fire Department)
Injured hiker’s hours-long rescue goes into the night on the slopes of Mount Douglas

Saanich crews rescued the man after he went off-trail and fell in a rocky bluff area of the park

Before COVID-19, Saanich’s Greek Fest celebrated Greek culture and traditions. March 25, 2021 marks the 200th anniversary of Greek independence. (Black Press Media File)
Greater Victoria communities to mark 200th anniversary of Greek independence

Greek flag to be raised in front of provincial legislature as well as several municipal halls

Dr. Omar Ahmad (left), Island Health’s department head of emergency and critical care medicine, Avery Brohman, Island Health’s executive director and Joe O’Rourke, Seaspan Victoria Shipyards vice president and general manager, announced a $2.65 million donation toward the Its Critical campaign on Nov. 17, 2020. (Victoria Hospitals Foundation photo)
Victoria Hospitals Foundation campaign $1 million shy of $7 million goal

It’s Critical aims to build Vancouver Island’s first high acuity unit

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

Police have cordoned off an area outside a West Kelowna strip mall near Highway 97 and Elk Road on Sunday morning. (Dave Ogilvie photo)
One man dead after ‘targeted shooting’ near Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime unit is investigating the homicide

Anti-bigotry activist Cran Campbell says even when hateful comments are taken down, they are quickly reposted. His comments coincided with release of a new poll on Sunday, March 31, that showed seven in 10 Canadians are worried about the degree of racism in the country (Langley Advance Times file)
Racist posts are staying up longer online these days, B.C. anti-hate activist says

A new poll shows most Canadians are worried about the extent of racism in the country

Noor Fadel is pictured in an undated handout photo. Fadel was attacked by a racist man on a train in 2017 but says the hateful social-media messages she received afterwards were even more traumatic. A new survey finds that one in two Canadians who identify as visible minorities have experienced online hate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Noor Fadel, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Survey suggests one in two people of colour have experienced online racism in Canada

Survey found that seven in 10 respondents are worried about the degree of racism in the country

A male, disabled spotted owl from California, seen in an undated handout photo, arrived at a B.C. breeding facility in hopes to mate with some of the captive owls here to strengthen the gene pool. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
B.C.’s northern spotted owl breeding facility welcomes disabled California relative

Cali, 4, brings the potential to help produce stronger offspring if he finds a mate among at the facility

A still image captured from Benji Bridle’s video Get Reel which won Best Screenplay from the 2021 Vancouver Island Youth Film Festival. Benji Bridle – Get Reel
Get Reel: Island student’s video tribute to fly-fishing earns filmmaking award

Campbell River’s Benjamin Bridle celebrates his school district’s unique fishing program

Art boxes, like this one Ann Zanbilowicz had built for the Kye Bay neighbourhood, are popping up all over the Comox Valley. The boxes allow artists to exhibit their work. New pieces are placed in the box regularly, for your viewing pleasure.
New public art boxes providing a window into Vancouver Island’s creative soul

New Comox Valley-based initiative gives artists a COVID-safe way to exhibit their work

(Black Press Media file)
B.C.’s restaurant industry wants in on the rush COVID-19 shot list

‘Front-end workers of restaurants are more exposed than retail and grocery,’ says restaurant association president

The winners’ artwork from the Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest will be turned into thank-you cards for the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society. (Submitted)
Winners announced in provincewide Indigenous youth ‘gratitude’ art contest

Winners’ artwork from Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest to be turned into thank-you cards

Most Read