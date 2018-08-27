New building, new approach will transform health education at Camosun

Together for Health campaign supports next generation of nurses, techs and healthcare professionals

Imagine a new, better approach to medical teaching and learning … a collaborative approach that connects health students with established community professionals.

Camosun College has envisioned just such a place and they want you to be a part of it!

The new Alex & Jo Campbell Centre for Health and Wellness is designed for 21st century health education and will educate the next generation of nurses, community support workers, lab technologists, medical radiography technicians, mental health workers and other professionals for Victoria’s health care and social services systems.

“The new facility supports provincial health care priorities as well as community needs,” says Camosun President Sherri Bell. “Our life-changing approach to health education benefits everyone. The new centre will bring over 1,000 students together from 15 different disciplines to a new state-of-the-art facility at our Interurban campus.

The Ministry of Advanced Education and the Government of Canada have invested $43.5 million for the Centre. The Camosun College Foundation is raising a further $5 million from community and industry donors toward the project, efforts that have included a vital donation from Victoria’s Campbell family.

Together for Health

The Together for Health campaign, led by volunteer Co-Chairs John Wilson and daughter Samantha Wilson, from The Wilson’s Group of Companies, is expected to gain momentum over the coming months as the campaign spreads through the community.

Inspired by families like the Campbells, the Wilsons also find many different ways to give back and the campaign was a natural fit.

“My dad and I were interested right away,” says Samantha, whose grandmother is a retired nurse and whose great-aunt is a retired nurse and former faculty in Camosun’s nursing program. “It’s really about giving back to our community. I was born and raised here and so was my father, and in order for our community to flourish, we need buildings like this.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the Campbells’ generous donation and we feel so very fortunate to be part of an initiative bearing their name,” Samantha says. “We’re a little over the half-way mark and we’re confident we’re going to get there, but we still need the community’s help to make it happen.”

A Continuing Legacy: How you can help

With construction underway, the Centre for Health and Wellness is expected to be completed in 2019 – in large part due to generous community donors like you!

Donations of all levels are gratefully accepted – donate directly online or contact Angie Bowles, Campaign Manager, at 250-370-4239 or bowlesa@camosun.ca.

“We’re really excited to see the building come to life on the Camosun campus!” Samantha says.

Learn more at camosun.ca/togetherforhealth