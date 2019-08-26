New fall programs for all ages coming to Esquimalt Recreation!

Violin classes for children and adults are among the variety of new programs offered through Esquimalt Recreation this fall!

While Jan. 1 gets a lot of hype, for many families, September is the real new year. This is when we shake off the sun and sand of summer and get back to the business of work and school, and to all those favourite activities we’ve missed.

No wonder September also brings a whole host of NEW activities to explore and try! To get the inside scoop on what’s coming up, we checked in with Esquimalt Recreation’s arts and fitness programmers.

Violin – Building on guitar and general music offerings, Esquimalt now offers private violin lessons for ages 3 years and older with Gabriel Cayer at Esquimalt’s Silver Bow Studio. Classes can be taught in English or French and tailored to suit individual levels and goals. School-age and adult students will enjoy learning with their friends at group lessons, or can try their hand at one-on-one private lessons. Waste-free sewing – “We’re really excited about a partnership with Jenny from The Makehouse that includes a new program, Zero-Waste Sewing Series,” says Gillian Rowan, Recreation Programmer – Arts & Culture. “It’s a great way to learn or refresh your sewing – use our machines or bring your own – and craft old items like a favourite old sweater into something new. Held at the Esquimalt Rec Centre, sign up for a single session or the whole series. Explore the arts – Esquimalt also has lots of new arts classes on offer, including Intro to Gouache and the traditional Japanese paper art of Chigiri-e, in addition to several interesting new mosaic workshops. And creative kids will love Exploring with Paint, Ink and Mixed Media. “It’s a real mix of different mediums in a supportive environment,” Rowan says. The art and fitness of dance – Crossing the boundaries of arts and fitness, Hawaiian Hula for Health is something all ages can enjoy. “It’s a low-impact dance and you don’t need a partner,” Rowan notes. Vicki Klyne, Recreation Programmer – Fitness, also highlights a new dance class on the fitness front, Bolly-X, a fun-for-all-ages Bollywood-inspired dance-fitness program combining dynamic choreography with the hottest music from around the world. Register for a free session Sept. 9 from 7 to 8 p.m. to give it a try! Making fitness fun – In addition to a new TRX class hitting the schedule Fridays at noon, an exciting new Mijo Boxfit class, a fusion of traditional boxing, kickboxing and functional fitness, has also joined the fall lineup. Fitness for all ages and stages – While personal training isn’t new for fall, this is a time many people embark on a new program or recommit to one they’ve put aside over summer, and Esquimalt’s trainers can help you create a fitness plan and reach your goals! A new strength and conditioning class for those 60+ is also on the fall calendar, along with Essentrics: Aging Backwards, a full-body workout without impact that focuses on increasing mobility, flexibility and relieving chronic aches, pains and joint stiffness.

Beyond these new options for a fun, active fall, there’s LOTS more coming up from Esquimalt Recreation – find your new favourite class online or pick up the fall Active Living Guide. Drop in or register in person or at esquimalt.ca/recreation