New homes, new floorplans + new businesses: Exciting developments in Royal Bay

For prospective home-buyers exploring the many possibilities of the Royal Bay development in Colwood, one of the major milestones for the master planned community is anticipated later this month!

The grand opening of Royal Bay’s brand new Quality Foods and Cascadia Liquor stores are on the calendar for late May, marking the next phase in development for residents of this seaside community.

The much-anticipated openings help create a community centre for the neighbourhood, but they’re not the only exciting news out of Royal Bay this month. The community is also entering its next phase of residential development with the launch of Southlands – an entirely new style of housing from Gablecraft Homes.

“Many of the nine floor plans that are available for the Southlands community in Royal Bay are brand new, and I’m sure one of the new favourites will be the Denton Design,” says Tom Munro, Sales and Marketing Manager at Gablecraft.

The new Denton floorplan. - Photo credit Gablecraft Homes.

“It’s a new design we’ve specifically created for Southlands, featuring a main-floor primary bedroom with two additional bedrooms upstairs, as well as a full bath and bonus room on that top floor. It’s a beautiful and well-planned layout, including more than 1,700 square feet and the opportunity to expand the home with a two-bedroom legal suite in the lower basement as a mortgage helper.”

During Southlands’ grand opening events this past weekend, visitors got a first look at some of the new floor plans, currently available for pre-sale. To check out the new offerings yourself, visit the Gablecraft Homestore at 394 Tradewinds Ave.

To learn more about Southlands, register today for exclusive details and information about Royal Bay’s newest neighbourhood.

Find your dream home today

Can’t wait to move? Townhomes at The Coral as well as single-family homes in the Meadows neighbourhood are available now for quick possessions! Act fast – homes are limited and selling fast.

Don’t miss this opportunity to make the vibrant community of Royal Bay your family’s new home! Visit Gablecraft’s HomeStore at 394 Tradewinds Ave. or call Tanya Zakkour at 250-508-2270 or Brendan Wilkinson at 250-713-7770 to schedule a visit.

Learn more about Gablecraft Homes here, or find them on Facebook and Instagram.

READ MORE:

HousingHousing MarketReal estate