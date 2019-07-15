Nominate a family to win a $15,000 window renovation courtesy of Centra

Whether it’s gazing at a view or letting the light pour in on a sunny afternoon, windows are one of those features that make a house feel like a home.

But the reality is that many families living in Victoria can’t afford to have new windows installed. That’s why the Centra Cares Foundation is stepping in to give one family in need a full house of brand new windows – worth up to $15,000.

HOW TO ENTER:

To nominate a family or yourself, simply answer the following questions:

Why are you or the person you are nominating deserving of this prize valued at $15,000?

What does this family mean to you or the community?

How has this family impacted those around them?

How will this impact them if chosen?

Nominations will be accepted until Aug. 8, 2019. Nominate a neighbour, friend, family member, or even yourself by visiting the contest page, or on social media by checking out their Facebook page and sending a direct message to @centrawindows.

Video submissions will also be accepted. Make sure to share your nomination with your family and friends after you post it!

Last year a Langford family’s dreams of home renovations became a reality.

“We are still in disbelief after winning this contest. It has been very emotional and we are just so thankful. This has not only changed our home, it has changed our lives for the better. Our hydro bills have gone down, it feels so nice in our home, there is no cold draft that we had to deal with, and it’s just awesome. You changed our lives for the better and provided a better path for my family. “

Josh Nelson and Melissa Rankin, and their six children, will be looking through 10 new windows after being selected as the recipient of the Centra Cares Home Renovation Contest, put on by the Centra Cares Foundation.

The Centra Cares Home Renovation contest was the most successful to date, with over 300 nominations throughout B.C. in 2018, and we’re ready to do it all over again this year.

The opportunity to make a difference in the health, safety, and most importantly the lives of a deserving family is so important. When people think of much-needed home renovations they look to the interior of their home. Often they neglect one of the most significant pieces of a home renovation project – their windows.

Stay tuned and nominate today!

The winner will be announced the week of Aug. 26. To learn more, visit centracares.ca. You can also stay locked to Centra’s Facebook and Instagram to get the latest updates.