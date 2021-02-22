With the community’s continued support, we can come out of this crisis stronger and more resilient than ever before, says Sandra Richardson, CEO of the Victoria Foundation.

With the community’s continued support, we can come out of this crisis stronger and more resilient than ever before, says Sandra Richardson, CEO of the Victoria Foundation.

Non-profit sector at serious risk of Unraveling, new research reveals

While we have reason to be hopeful as we begin year 2 of the global pandemic, new research suggests many local non-profits may not survive without community support.

Back in spring 2020, the No Immunity report showed 15 to 19 per cent of non-profits faced closure and 23 per cent felt they may not last more than more than six months.

Over the last year, that percentage has since grown significantly – a direct result of the impacts of COVID-19, according to a follow-up survey completed by more than 900 non-profits across the province.

The new Unraveling report indicates that today, 48 per cent of non-profits face closure, with 20 per cent of non-profits reporting a likelihood of having to shut down within 12 months.

Arts organizations, sports and religious groups, and organizations who serve racialized communities report the most concern for shutdown, according to the report from Vantage Point and the Victoria and Vancouver Foundations.

Key findings include:

  • 64 per cent of organizations report a decreased ability to deliver programs, services and activities.
  • 71 per cent of organizations, especially smaller organizations, are expecting a budget shortfall in 2021
  • 59 per cent of organizations report a drop in volunteer involvement – decreases that have hit arts and culture and sport/recreation the hardest.

“While some of the darkest days of the pandemic are behind us, this report demonstrates we’re not in the clear quite yet,” says Sandra Richardson, CEO of the Victoria Foundation. “What gives me great hope, however, is how throughout this pandemic, people and organizations have come together to support the sector in ways we could have never imagined. We have risen to the occasion. Now we need to continue on in this spirit to come out of this crisis stronger and more resilient than ever before.”

The Victoria Foundation, like others across British Columbia, were able to mobilize donors and partners to get emergency funding into communities across the province when it was urgently needed. The Foundation continues to collect and distribute funds through its Community Recovery Program and Community Action Funds.

And for many organizations, finding ways to innovate and adapt has helped reduce the impact of the required shut-downs.

However, as the Unraveling report makes clear, innovations like these can only go so far without fundraisers, live performances and other revenue-generating events – and community support.

“After decades of focusing our resources on direct delivery of services, on the art and artists, on the needs of those we exist to serve, our capacity to be resilient and meet the increased demand from communities is unraveling,” says Alison Brewin, Executive Director of Vantage Point, a non-profit that supports other non-profits through training and consulting in governance, leadership, planning, and human resources. “Non-profits and charities across BC are digging deep. And, not surprisingly, this report shows us that sector is more worried about the what COVID-19 has meant for those we serve than we are for ourselves. It highlights our optimism, capacity, and resilience. But we can’t keep doing it without support.”

To learn how you can support our community’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, visit victoriafoundation.bc.ca

Philanthropy

Just Posted

Traffic backed up on the Pat Bay Highway Monday morning. (Drive BC Webcam)
Rear-end crash snarls Pat Bay traffic Monday morning

No serious injuries, Saanich police say

On Feb. 22, over 100 B.C. landmarks will glow blue to celebrate Girl Guides’ World Thinking Day and girl empowerment. (Courtesy of Girl Guides of Canada)
Greater Victoria landmarks will glow blue Monday night for girl empowerment

Homeowners are encouraged to join the Girl Guides’ event

A map shows the properties owned by the City of Langford that will be used to connect Massie Drive to Thomasset Place. (Map courtesy of City of Langford)
Langford to connect Massie Drive to Thomasset Place

Construction expected to begin in May finish this summer

Pickleball’s popularity is rising and Central Saanich promises to consider the needs of the sport during park master planning in 2022. But it won’t add an additional court before that process. (Black Press Media File)
Central Saanich puts pickleball off to parks master plan discussion

Municipality won’t add additional court before parks master planning

A placard featuring a poster from an online petition opposing a proposed development next to Havenwood Park is attached to a handrail at the top of the park’s iconic stairway. These and other types of non-approved information signs are prohibited by a City of Colwood bylaw. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
‘Signgate’ springs up in Colwood over Havenwood area development proposal

Residents group, developer at odds, bylaw prohibits signs on vacant or parkland

Meteor spotted over Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2021 by several, who took to social media to share their surveillance camera captures. (@KixxAxe/Twitter)
VIDEO: Fireball meteor streaks across sky, spotted by early-morning risers in Alberta, B.C.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST

People wait to be screened before entering Little Mountain Place, a long-term care home where 41 residents died during a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility in Vancouver, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The executive director of the care home has resigned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Director of care home with worst COVID-19 death toll in B.C. resigns

The health authority did not say why Angela Millar resigned or who will replace her

Snow falls as people listen to speeches before the annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver on February 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Pacific system to roll over parts of B.C., bringing wind, heavy rain or snow

Wind will be the problem in the Peace River region and Fraser Canyon

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721. Photo: Trail Times
2 teens in hospital, woman charged after early-morning stabbing in Castlegar home

Castlegar police report the two teenagers are recovering in hospital

Tim and Yvonne Everson see Callie after she went missing for 43 hours. (Wade Deisman photo)
B.C. man rescues dog that was trapped for 43 hours inside hidden well

At first, Wade Deisman thought his neighbour got a new puppy, but the barking didn’t stop.

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson (40), of Sweden, reaches for the puck in front of Winnipeg Jets’ Andrew Copp (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Dubois scores 2, including OT winner, as Jets edge Canucks 4-3

Elias Pettersson nets a pair for Vancouver

A cow moose was rescued from a frozen pond by local residents and a conservation officer east of Williams Lake on Friday, Feb. 19. (Kayla Ivens photo)
Cow moose rescued from frozen pond near Williams Lake

Local residents, conservation officer pulled her out with quad and rope

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 exposures at two Comox Valley schools: Island Health

Island Health has posted an advisory of COVID-19 exposures at two separate… Continue reading

BCCOS officer Steve Petrovcic, BC Parks Ranger Jamie Godfrey and RCMP Cpl. Dan Jinda near Mt. Washington on Jan. 24. Photo supplied by BCCOS.
Conservation officers hold snowmobile compliance check at Mt. Washington

One in twelve riders fully compliant at January check

Most Read