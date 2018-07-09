The Urban Wildlife Stewardship Society and the Township of Esquimalt remind residents to be extra cautious as they drive, cycle and explore during fawning season.

Oh, deer! 5 key ways to reduce deer-human conflict during fawning season

Slow down, stay alert and leave fawns alone!

As you stroll, bike or cruise your neighbourhood, you may well notice a few more four-legged additions to the local landscape…and often the roadways.

The Urban Wildlife Stewardship Society and the Township of Esquimalt remind residents that fawning season continues through July, meaning it’s time to be extra cautious as you drive, cycle and explore.

1. If you find a fawn, leave it alone. Its mother is likely off finding food and will return. Does shelter their young from predators, leaving for long periods to forage, then returning for the fawn to suckle. For the first few weeks, she may feed and sleep a considerable distance from the fawn to reduce the chance of attracting a predator.

Wildlife rehabilitation centres field numerous calls each year from people who have found an “orphaned” fawn, but typically advise residents to leave it alone – the mother is likely nearby and will return once you leave.

2. When to call WildArc: DO call WildArc if the fawn appears cold, weak, thin, injured, is bleating repetitively, or if the mother has not returned to a seemingly healthy fawn for more than eight hours.

Never remove a fawn on your own. If you’ve handled the animal, rub an old towel on the grass, then gently wipe the fawn down with it to remove human scent.

3. Avoid conflict with protective deer: As you stroll your neighbourhood or walk your dog, be aware that does will often act in a protective manner if you happen to be near a fawn – even if you can’t see the young animal. DO keep dogs leashed and walking near you, and DO NOT release the leash – to the deer, a dog is a predator.

And if a doe seems to be following you, try changing direction as you may be unknowingly walking toward a hidden fawn.

4. Reduce your chance of colliding with a deer: Slow down and scan ahead – good advice for all areas populated by children, pets and urban wildlife like deer! Keep your eyes on high alert, especially at night, and remember, deer are rarely alone – others may follow behind or dart into your path. Young deer, especially fawns, may not recognize vehicles as a threat, and regardless of age, headlights can confuse and cause deer to freeze or act unpredictably.

5. If a deer collision is imminent: Brake lightly, holding the steering wheel firmly while keeping the vehicle straight. Don’t swerve to try to miss the deer – insurance adjusters say more damage and injury occurs when drivers attempt to avoid colliding with a deer and instead hit guardrails or roll down grades. Slow down in areas where you know there are deer!

To get a deer awareness sign to post in your community, contact UWSS or the Township of Esquimalt.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Continuing education is key for wellness-focused community pharmacist

Just Posted

Last phase of Railyards development unveiled

The 86-unit condominium building in Vic West would overlook the Upper Harbour

Victoria Pride Parade celebrates 25 years

Thousands line downtown streets as city bursts with LGBTQ pride

Neighbour nears the breaking point over Regina Park camp

Camp residents say authorities are using fire order to harrass them

BC Ferries cancels six sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Travellers are being warned about long lines at ferry terminals

Plastic bag ban back on Saanich council table

Counicillor says it’s not if, but how and when a plastic bag ban will take effect in Saanich

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

LITTLE LEAGUE: Central Saanich downs Beacon Hill in extra-inning final

District 7 Minors all-star baseball tournament has thrilling finish, provincials go this weekend

Saanich Sundays Farmers’ Market returns with strong opening

Despite competition from other events, such as the Saanich Strawberry Festival and… Continue reading

MOVIE MONDAY: Depression and shoe shine-experts kick off month of film

RJH’s Eric Martin Pavilion hosts weekly film screenings by donation

Hospital employees’ union calls on B.C. to stop care home staff layoffs

Union calling on health ministry and Fraser Health to save jobs

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Toronto van attack survivor grapples with legacy of incident months later

The attack killed 10 when a man drove a van down a busy street

B.C. VIEWS: Do we need another layer of green government oversight?

Foresters, engineers may not be trusted to act ethically

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave

Most Read

  • Oh, deer! 5 key ways to reduce deer-human conflict during fawning season

    Slow down, stay alert and leave fawns alone!