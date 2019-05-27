Party with your Esquimalt neighbours on June 1

Have fun, be social and get active at the annual Esquimalt Neighbourhood Party, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 1

“Get active. Be social.” That’s an invitation from Esquimalt Parks and Recreation to the annual Esquimalt Neighbourhood Party.

Growing every year since its start in 2014, there are tons of opportunities for kids and adults to have fun and meet your neighbours in the various activity zones – all free of charge!

Mayor Barbara Desjardins extols, “Come out Saturday, June 1, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and get to know each other. When we connect, we can have a greater sense of belonging and life gets so much better.”

Esquimalt is ready to kick off the summer with this huge block party at the Esquimalt Recreation Centre parking lot, 527 Fraser St.

What makes this year special?

Coun. Jane Vermeulen will unveil some big news about a new element for the neighbourhood! Some clues: It’s active and fun. It’s very colourful. And several people can participate at one time. Be there at 11 a.m. so you don’t miss the big reveal!

Fun for the whole family!

There are numerous activity zones in this mega-big Block Party. The Police, Fire and Emergency Preparedness teams will answer community safety and security questions.

Little kids will have a ball in the ever-popular bouncy castle, have their face painted, and get wrapped up in stories authored by Macaulay Elementary students.

Young people will enjoy the Sports and Active zone which has soccer, football, the outdoor gym in the Adventure Park and new this year, roller skating for the novice to expert skater. Roller skaters are encouraged to bring their own helmets; skates will be provided.

Seniors will appreciate the historical photos on display from the Esquimalt Archives and there is a card games section with teaching, playing and a chance to make new friends!

Arts and culture are represented by Esquimalt Community Gardens giving out seedlings and the Library will have a spinning wheel with prizes and a button-making machine.

And of course, there will be food vendors! The Esquimalt Lions Club is back with their barbeque and Panago will have pizza.

Be social!

The tech-savvy are encouraged to snap photos of the fun and post them to social media for a chance to win some awesome prizes. Just tag Esquimalt Parks & Recreation with the hashtags: #Esquimalt, #GetActive and #BeSocial. Find Esquimalt Parks and Recreation on Facebook; Twitter @EsquimaltRec and Instagram. Plus, everyone can dress up and get silly in the Photo Booth.

The fun doubles with the Esquimalt Adventure Park and its famous Mega Soaker, right next door – open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It’s a whole day of family fun!

Alternative modes of transportation are encouraged but there is also ample free parking at the Archie Browning Sports Centre rear lot. Accessible parking is available at the Rec Centre.