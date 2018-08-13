Picking an Apple from the technology tree?

Simply Computing celebrates its 10th anniversary in Victoria and five years at its current location at Fort and Foul Bay. Join them in the store Aug. 18!

Why choose Apple? Some speak to the reliability, others the innovation, still others to the “intuitiveness” of the platform.

If it’s a question you’re looking to answer for yourself, it pays to visit the pros.

Victoria’s Simply Computing team has prided itself on sharing that innovation, information and inspiration with local customers for a decade. In fact, this month the Oak Bay store – the only one on Vancouver Island – celebrates 10 years in Victoria, and 5 years in its current location. Stop by the store Aug. 18 for refreshments, giveaways, and the chance to save $100 on a MacBook Air!

And if you’re thinking about an Apple product, have questions about your current model, or just want to learn more, here’s a few things to consider:

A relaxed approach: When technology isn’t your “job,” knowing what questions to ask, what features you might need – and not need – can be a challenge. That’s where a comfortable, low-pressure setting makes all the difference. “In addition to being knowledgeable about all our products, our staff also receive regular coaching and training on customer service and communication to ensure we provide customers our highest standards,” notes store manager Kim McKnight. “We want to ensure you have all the information you need to make the best choice for you, whether that’s repairing your existing unit or purchasing something new.”

Diagnostics & servicing: A local Apple-authorized service provider is essential. Simply Computing offers full diagnostics using Apple-authorized tools, parts and software, and Apple-certified technicians who perform all repairs in-store, providing the best source of Apple product knowledge and service. If your Apple product has AppleCare or AppleCare+, they provide the same level of service and extend Apple’s terms and conditions.

Seminars, workshops and personal training: While Apple users love the products for their “intuitive” operations, transitioning from a PC or to a new Apple product can take some getting used to, especially if you want to get the most from it. To help, Simply Computing not only offers free seminars about the latest Apple products and services, but also personal training.

“We want our customers to be happy with their Apple products and all they can do, so we provide the personalized, one-on-one service they may not get elsewhere. We’re also pleased to provide easy-to-understand, hands-on training that will have them enjoying their new Apple product in no time,” says Oak Bay trainer Jessica Burroughs.

Flexible Financing: When the time comes to upgrade, computers, tablets and phones can be an expensive, though necessary, purchase. Not only does Simply Computing offer flexible finance plans to provide clients the latest technology at competitive monthly rates, but also offers trade-in options.

Peace of Mind: Electronics can be finicky things, and when so much of our lives revolves around them, peace of mind when something goes wrong is invaluable. SimplyGuard Extended Warranty offerings provide clients with the peace of mind that if any unexpected incidents occur (spilled coffee or water) Simply has you covered for up to 5 years.

***