Three-dimensional ultrasound images provide visual depth and contour to baby’s face and body.

Picture perfect: 3D ultrasound captures baby’s first photos, from the comfort of your own home

Cherish baby’s first images and sounds with 3D and 4D ultrasound

Through nine months of “firsts,” one of the most amazing experiences for parents-to-be is that first ultrasound image – their first look at baby.

For Narissa Dougans, who had the opportunity to see a 3D image of her now two-year-old at just 15 weeks along, the experience was magical, and one she wanted to share with others.

“We want to provide families with the best possible bonding experience,” says Dougans, who founded Blooming Baby Images about 18 months ago. The only one offering mobile 3D and 4D ultrasound images on Vancouver Island, she’s worked with expecting parents from as far away as Campbell River, providing that first look at baby.

“People love the personal experience of being able to have that first ultrasound in their own home, with as many or as few people as they wish with them to share the joy.”

The wonders of 3D

While two-dimensional images are flat, and black and white, three-dimensional images have visual depth and contour to the face and body. 4D ultrasounds combine a series of 3D images to look like a real-time video so you can see your baby’s movements.

Scheduling the sessions depends on what you hope to see. Earlier on, baby is quite small, you can see the whole body, but the face might not be as visible and they tend to move a lot. Between 26 and 34 weeks scans will likely capture the best facial features and detail, and baby is still small enough to see some movement. Later sessions will show more details in baby’s face, but while they look chubbier at this point, they tend to move less getting good images can be more challenging, depending on their position. “Many women have two or more sessions to see their baby at different stages, but if you’re planning to only have one, we recommend doing it between 26 and 34 weeks,” Dougans says.

Beyond the photos, discovering baby’s gender is another memorable moment. “It’s just so touching, to see parents’ excitement when they learn whether they’re having a boy or a girl,” Dougans says, recalling her husband’s own excitement at meeting their son for the first time. “It was just such an amazing experience and I wanted to share that.”

In addition to the images, Dougans can also provide baby’s first video and heartbeat recordings, which she can put into a teddy bear.

The opportunity to take her time with each family is essential, especially when busy medical professionals might not be able to. “We take the time to catch precious moments with your baby that you might not get to see during your average ultrasounds ordered by your doctor or midwife,” she says, emphasizing that Blooming Baby’s 3D images are non-diagnostic, and do not replace regularly scheduled medical ultrasounds.

Comments are closed

Previous story
You’ve decided to sell: What’s next?

Just Posted

FILM AND FOOD: Victoria Film Festival presents an award-winning combination

Gourmet cuisine, local brews, cocktails and wines pair with films about cooking

WATCH: Pirates in our waters for children’s event

Variety the Children’s Charity hosts 14th annual “Boat for Hope” event

Saanich won’t put brakes on Haro Woods cyclists

Minutes show Saanich staff want to allow “recreational and family cycling” in popular recreation area

Vancouver Island intern revealed to be mysterious legislative doodler

Non-partisan intern Zoé Duhaime came forward as the illustrator behind popular Twitter account

Cadboro Bay charts a course for future

Saanich updating local area plan for neighbourhood of more than 4,000 residents

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

13 sent to hospital after apartment fire in Duncan

Air ambulance landed at a nearby sports field during a flag football game

Watchdog group accuses Saanich of exaggerating effects of new health tax

A local watchdog group questions Saanich’s messaging around the effects of the… Continue reading

OGDEN POINT: Party on the Barge is back

Family friendly Friday night entertainment underway beside Victoria’s Breakwater

B.C. VIEWS: Justin Trudeau left himself no choice on pipeline

Federal Liberals undermined National Energy Board, then realized the cost

B.C. 911 call-taker gets rare glimpse of what happened after call

Call-taker coached Port Alberni woman in lifesaving CPR on her husband

Industry players wary of tariff war, despite potential benefits

‘There’s a silver lining, but it is far outweighed by the risk’

Indigenous mom speaks out after son’s braid cut at Calgary school

Shantel Tallow hopes for a teaching moment after incident with 11-year-old son

Looking back at Canadians picked in first round of MLB drafts

British Columbians include Adam Loewen, Brett Lawrie, James Paxton, and Jeff Francis

Most Read