Providing quality homes at reasonable prices

Housing prices are up, and supply is low. This is a familiar story across Canada. The TLA Developments team is meeting the challenge head-on.

TLA Developments is a veteran-owned-and-operated property development company specializing in building quality multi-family and single-family homes at the right price point for buyers.

“My business partner and I have known each other for more than 30 years. We served in the same tank regiment in Germany and kept tripping over each other for our entire careers in the military,” says Chris Bradley, co-owner of TLA Developments. “When the opportunity presented itself to work together, it made for a perfect partnership.”

“Having served around the world and witnessing indiscriminate destruction, it had a real impact on us,” Bradley says. “Teaming up to build homes for the middle-class family, we felt we were building community and creating a positive change. It is gratifying to build-up.”

TLA Developments leverages its collective military experience to bring precision and teamwork to their projects. Their expert team analyzes markets, determines the best build, raises capital, and creates profitable investment opportunities for stakeholders. They focus on collaborating with communities to customize developments that meet the neighbourhood’s unique needs and strive to provide attainable housing for Canadians

“We have several builds on the go or on the horizon,” says Bradley. “We are proud of every single one of them.”

TLA’s Summerside Village is in the heart of the Ganges on Salt Spring Island. At 70 per cent sold, it is a rare opportunity to own a new home on the island. The 12 homes, designed and built by TLA, feature high-end finishings and a choice of three to four bedrooms. The complex offers indoor swimming, a fitness centre, a guest suite and a meeting area. These homes are selling fast and are steps away from shopping and a short walk to Ganges.

Skyeview is also a unique living opportunity. Located in the beautiful, sought-after municipality of View Royal, Skyeview offers a boutique collection of one and two bedrooms in a 37-unit complex. Located centrally in the Greater Victoria area, it means owners are conveniently within walking distance to the historic E&N Trail, minutes from neighbourhood amenities such as pubs, shops and services. Skyeview is now 80 per cent sold and the final collection of eight homes will be released in Summer 2022.

The team at TLA has not forgotten their military roots and takes great pride in their upcoming development in Esquimalt, home to the Pacific Fleet of the Royal Canadian Navy.

The Sterling is a 52 unit condo building servicing a diverse community. Esquimalt is home to many amenities, including parklands, waterfront walkways, recreational facilities, a golf course, shopping and restaurants. There are more than 30 parks, beaches, and green spaces in Esquimalt. Details on this project will be posted on TLA’s website and social media channels in the coming weeks.

“We come with an Army background, but the Navy is also part of our military family,” says Bradley. “We are fortunate to be able to build in the heart of Esquimalt, providing homes for many military families at the right price. “As home builders, this is TLA’s goal – diverse, attainable housing that supports sustainable, walkable neighbourhoods. They want all their new developments to have a lasting, positive impact on the communities in which they’re built.

