“We have several builds on the go or on the horizon,” says Bradley from TLA Developments. “We are proud of every single one of them.”

“We have several builds on the go or on the horizon,” says Bradley from TLA Developments. “We are proud of every single one of them.”

Providing quality homes at reasonable prices

Housing prices are up, and supply is low. This is a familiar story across Canada. The TLA Developments team is meeting the challenge head-on.

TLA Developments is a veteran-owned-and-operated property development company specializing in building quality multi-family and single-family homes at the right price point for buyers.

“My business partner and I have known each other for more than 30 years. We served in the same tank regiment in Germany and kept tripping over each other for our entire careers in the military,” says Chris Bradley, co-owner of TLA Developments. “When the opportunity presented itself to work together, it made for a perfect partnership.”

“Having served around the world and witnessing indiscriminate destruction, it had a real impact on us,” Bradley says. “Teaming up to build homes for the middle-class family, we felt we were building community and creating a positive change. It is gratifying to build-up.”

TLA Developments

TLA Developments leverages its collective military experience to bring precision and teamwork to their projects. Their expert team analyzes markets, determines the best build, raises capital, and creates profitable investment opportunities for stakeholders. They focus on collaborating with communities to customize developments that meet the neighbourhood’s unique needs and strive to provide attainable housing for Canadians

“We have several builds on the go or on the horizon,” says Bradley. “We are proud of every single one of them.”

TLA’s Summerside Village is in the heart of the Ganges on Salt Spring Island. At 70 per cent sold, it is a rare opportunity to own a new home on the island. The 12 homes, designed and built by TLA, feature high-end finishings and a choice of three to four bedrooms. The complex offers indoor swimming, a fitness centre, a guest suite and a meeting area. These homes are selling fast and are steps away from shopping and a short walk to Ganges.

TLA’s Summerside Village is in the heart of the Ganges on Salt Spring Island. At 70 per cent sold, it is a rare opportunity to own a new home on the island.

TLA’s Summerside Village is in the heart of the Ganges on Salt Spring Island. At 70 per cent sold, it is a rare opportunity to own a new home on the island.

Skyeview is also a unique living opportunity. Located in the beautiful, sought-after municipality of View Royal, Skyeview offers a boutique collection of one and two bedrooms in a 37-unit complex. Located centrally in the Greater Victoria area, it means owners are conveniently within walking distance to the historic E&N Trail, minutes from neighbourhood amenities such as pubs, shops and services. Skyeview is now 80 per cent sold and the final collection of eight homes will be released in Summer 2022.

The team at TLA has not forgotten their military roots and takes great pride in their upcoming development in Esquimalt, home to the Pacific Fleet of the Royal Canadian Navy.

The Sterling is a 52 unit condo building servicing a diverse community. Esquimalt is home to many amenities, including parklands, waterfront walkways, recreational facilities, a golf course, shopping and restaurants. There are more than 30 parks, beaches, and green spaces in Esquimalt. Details on this project will be posted on TLA’s website and social media channels in the coming weeks.

“We come with an Army background, but the Navy is also part of our military family,” says Bradley. “We are fortunate to be able to build in the heart of Esquimalt, providing homes for many military families at the right price. “As home builders, this is TLA’s goal – diverse, attainable housing that supports sustainable, walkable neighbourhoods. They want all their new developments to have a lasting, positive impact on the communities in which they’re built.

For more information on TLA Developments, visit their website and book an appointment with one of their many professionals. You can also follow TLA Developments on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

home salesReal estate

Most Read

Previous story
5 simple steps to save water and money during Fix a Leak Week

Just Posted

Magic Wand patron Angelina Moodie in her golden gown selection. (Courtesy of Elizabeth Surerus)
Magic Wand opens doors for Greater Victoria grads of 2022

A rendering of the two proposed mixed use buildings on Dunford Avenue, which will contain 352 residential units and over 1,000 squared metres of commercial space. (Courtesy of City of Langford)
Residential development proposals would add over 400 units in Langford

Orcas: Our Shared Future exhibition continues at the Royal B.C. Museum until March 31. Special orca-inspired events are happening during spring break. (Courtesy Royal B.C. Museum)
COMING UP: Family fun and outdoor events in Greater Victoria

Missy MacKintosh, founder of MisMacK Clean Cosmetics with stores in Salmon Arm and Victoria, is taking another shot at appearing on CBC’s Dragons’ Den. (Photo contributed)
Cosmetics entrepreneur opens Victoria shop, sharpens pitch for second stab at Dragons