Spearheaded by the Vancouver Foundation, the second annual BC-wide On the Table event, Sept. 26, is a chance to build community over conversation.

Putting community On the Table

Vancouver Foundation event urges BC to connect through good food, great conversation this month

What’s on your table Sept. 26?

Lidia Kemeny, from the Vancouver Foundation, hopes there’ll be a little food, a few refreshments and a lot of great conversation!

Spearheaded by the Vancouver Foundation, the second annual BC-wide On the Table event is a chance to build community over conversation.

“For the last six years, we’ve been really exploring how people are feeling disconnected and isolated from each other, and trying to find ways to connect people,” Kemeny says, pointing to a 2017, Vancouver Foundation survey of almost 4,000 people that revealed many Metro Vancouver residents feel disconnected from their community.

In fact, one-third of those between 25 and 34 felt alone more than they would like, another one-third said they have trouble making friends. Further, 40 per cent of high-rise dwellers felt lonely, almost twice the number living in detached homes.

Crucially, the research found the loneliest people also reported being in poorer health.

“It’s not that they don’t want to connect with people, it’s that they don’t know how,” Kemeny says.

Connecting through conversation

Last year, in honour of the Vancouver Foundation’s 75th anniversary and celebrating their work across the province, the inaugural On the Table offered a chance to bring together friends, colleagues or even strangers to enjoy good food and conversation about a particular topic. In all, 361 hosts and more than 4,500 guests gathered in places like living rooms, lunchrooms, local restaurants and community spaces to meet, talk and connect.

This year, organizers hope to expand the program’s reach even farther. To host an On the Table event, simply come up with a food, a drink and a conversation topic. “It can be as simple or as involved as you want. Just inviting a few people out for coffee and doughnuts is all it takes,” Kemeny says, highlighting some of the events registered already this year, like “Soup, Bannock and Real Reconciliation,” “Samosas, Chai Tea and Cultural Networking,” and “Wine, Seasonal Grub and Community Building.”

Here in Victoria, there’s “Dinner and a Conversation: Brain Injury in our Community,” from the Cridge Centre for the Family,” “Cake, Coffee and Community Visioning,” from Oaklands Community Association, and “Veggie lunch, cookies and tackling environmental issues,” from the Environmental Law Centre.

“One of the things we’ve discovered is almost everyone is longing for real connections, but people struggle finding places to connect with each other,” Kemeny says. “We have to take the time to get to know each other and that happens through shared conversations. This can be a low-barrier way to get to know people with similar interests.”

There’s no cost to participate – simply register online and invite as few or as many people you want to join the conversation. Registrations are used to help the Vancouver Foundation tell the story of the initiative and learn what people are talking about – what’s important to them.

Top topics last year included:

  • Inclusion/belonging
  • Social/environmental shifts
  • Community engagements
  • Well-being and vitality

“Everything is going to start with a conversation and our understanding of how we can be involved in our community.”

Learn more at vancouverfoundation.ca and onthetablebc.com.

 

An On the Table event can be as simple or as involved as you like – simply come up with a food idea, a drink idea and a conversation topic.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Choose your Dream Home

Just Posted

Former runaway teen helps find missing youths through social media

Alex Meikle created the Facebook group Greater Victoria Missing & Runaway Teens

Victoria offers $63,000 in grants to build better neighbourhoods

Grants are up to $5,000 for placemaking projects and up to $1,000 for activities

Candidate Corner: Cowichan-Malahat-Langford hopefuls talk environment and climate change

This is part one of a four-part series outlining candidates’ thoughts on key topics

Victoria People’s Party candidate says campaign signs stolen around city

PPC candidate Alyson Culbert says she finds theft ‘disturbing’

Character of the community revealed in new Oak Bay track mural

Artist Luke Ramsey marches along with latest public work

VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Andrew Berry trial nears end, Victoria joins tree-planting pledge and more

Three second-half goals lead Cavalry over Victoria’s Pacific FC

Cavalry FC downed Pacific FC 4-1 on Sunday in Canadian Premiere League action

Island music trivia tournament a hit on World Alzheimer’s Day

More than $13,000 raised by people naming that tune

PHOTOS: Steller sea lion with plastic around neck rescued on Vancouver Island

Rescue staff determined the plastic band cut the protected animal’s neck approximately two inches

B.C. VIEWS: School officials join fact-free ‘climate strike’

Students, public get distorted picture of greenhouse gases

Handgun crackdown, health spending and transit plans latest campaign promises

Friday was the end of a busy week on the campaign trail

B.C. woman photographs massive ant swarm on Abbotsford driveway

She asked what the ants were doing? The answer: war

Father of B.C. boy on life support after hit-and-run calls for tougher impairment laws

‘The law has got to be changed’ said Tony Brown

Iconic 90s TV show ‘Friends’ celebrates 25th anniversary

The iconic, decade-long television show aired its first episode 25 years ago today

Most Read