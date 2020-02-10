Race prep underway for ‘the region’s most scenic 5K’

Presented by LabHealth on Saturday, April 4, the Esquimalt 5K welcomes approximately 500 participants, plus another 100 or so in the Kids’ 1K Fun Run.

Whether you’re ramping up for a spring 10K or checking off your first 5K from your bucket list, there are more than a few good reasons why the Esquimalt 5K is a long-running favourite.

“We have a good recipe for success,” says Vicki Klyne, Fitness & Wellness Programmer with Esquimalt Recreation. “It really is a fun, family event with all ages and abilities welcome.”

Presented by LabHealth Physio on Saturday, April 4, the Esquimalt 5K has been called the region’s most scenic 5K, travelling along blossom tree-lined residential streets before weaving through Saxe Point and Macaulay Point waterfront parks.

As one of the first events of spring and welcoming everyone from walkers to elites, the Esquimalt 5K kicks off the season for many, and lets those training for longer events measure their progress, Klyne says, noting chip timing is included.

But the run isn’t the only reason to participate. Approximately 500 5K participants, plus another 100 or so in the Kids’ 1K Fun Run, will enjoy a full morning of fitness and fun, including a Healthy Living Marketplace, prizes, refreshments and mini-massage treatments (limited quantities available, please sign up at event). And be sure to stop by the family corner with a variety of activities for all ages.

The Early Bird Gets the Reward

Ready to lace up? Register online or in person at Esquimalt Recreation Centre until March 31 for just $25. From April 1 to 3, registration is $30, climbing to $35 for those registering at the race. Kids Run registration is just $5.

Get involved today!

Can’t run or walk in this year’s event? You still have lots of ways to participate!

“An event like this does not happen without volunteers,” Klyne says.

From route marshals to Marketplace set-up to race package pick-up volunteer, choose the role and time that suits you. “If you can’t participate yourself this year, it’s a great way to still be involved.”

Grateful to longstanding community support from businesses like Country Grocer and Frontrunners, in addition to presenting sponsor LabHealth Physio, “we’re always open to new sponsors who would like to get involved too,” Klyne says. “In the Marketplace there’s lots of opportunity for like-minded businesses and organizations to get involved.”

Learn more at esquimalt.ca.



