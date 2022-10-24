Record Saanich Peninsula surgery numbers highlight healthcare needs Close to Home

“With the state-of-the-art equipment that the SPHHF has provided us, we can really provide gold standard care here – care that has put us on the map,” says RN Carrie Tuck, Clinical Nurse Leader OR/PACU/ENDO/SDC at SPH.

With three operating suites and a new Surgical Daycare, the surgical department at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital is providing a record number of surgeries for area residents – keeping them closer to home for vital health care.

Much of that has been made possible because of the the Saanich Peninsula Hospital & Healthcare Foundation, and the generosity of local residents who value the quality, local care provided at their community hospital.

The Foundation plays a pivotal role in ensuring OR nurses can provide the best outcomes and surgical care for patients, she adds. “The Foundation has been astronomically important in our ability to have our nurses feel that they’re doing the best they possibly can.”

As the number of locally performed surgeries rises, however, staff are in urgent need of equipment to maintain that gold standard of care.

Surgical equipment needed for all three Operating Rooms includes anaesthesia machines, Cystoscopes, IV pumps and a new OR table – tools that will allow the hospital to provide both surgical treatments and support emergency needs for patients like Cheryl, who was rushed into the hospital’s emergency department with a life-threatening tear to the splenic artery.

The needs identified by the hospital’s surgical team informed part of this year’s Close to Home fundraising campaign from Saanich Peninsula Hospital & Healthcare Foundation. The Foundation aims to raise $2 million to provide new surgical sets in the operating rooms, in addition to strengthening emergency care for the community, and supporting better access to primary care by fostering relationships with community physicians who work in the hospital.

Sarah Bragg, President & CEO of the Saanich Peninsula Hospital & Healthcare Foundation, underscores the importance – and interconnectedness – of each element of this year’s campaign: “It’s health care close to home – and support for one area impacts all of the areas,” she says.

“People want to be treated close to home and know the physicians and nurses and people taking care of them. We wouldn’t be able to have that without the generosity of people on the Saanich Peninsula.”

