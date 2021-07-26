Ribbon cut on state-of-the-art, interactive sales centre in Langford!

On July 22, the #MyBelmont team lead by Ledcor Property Investments Ltd. celebrated the grand opening of the Reunion at #MyBelmont sales centre, giving dignitaries and leaders in the community their first peek at #MyBelmont’s concluding residential opportunity. (Photo: Leanna Rathkelly)

We all want to feel a sense of belonging and safety in our home, and prospective homeowners can find that and so much more at #MyBelmont.

On July 22, the #MyBelmont team lead by Ledcor Property Investments Ltd. celebrated the grand opening of the Reunion at #MyBelmont sales centre, giving dignitaries and leaders in the community their first peek at #MyBelmont’s concluding residential opportunity. After the opening ribbon was cut, attendees were able to get a first look at the state-of-the-art facility, which includes an innovative and immersive technology-supported buying experience and a full-scale display home.

“The City of Langford remains committed to supporting the development of a range of housing options for Langford residents. The MyBelmont community is not only a key economic driver for the City but also a great example of where you can live, work and play in your own community,” Mayor Young said earlier this year.

Inside the sales centre at 915 Reunion Ave. you get a sense of the intuitive design in the one-bedroom plus flex, two-bedroom and two-bedroom plus flex homes at Reunion at #MyBelmont. The full-scale display home shows the thoughtful design, based on our modern lifestyle and inspired by the Pacific Northwest with hints from the northern lights. The offering includes amenities for those who work-from-home, for all to connect safely with loved-ones in the community, and much more.

“We’re all eager to start socializing again, and #MyBelmont has created a remarkable, inclusive community where residents can do just that,” says Ian Asselstine, Vice President of Development for Ledcor Property Investments.

Reunion at #MyBelmont is the concluding offering for the 22-acre community, which comprises 520 homes in four phases. For more information, visit www.reunionatbelmont.com or www.MyBelmontLiving.com, or visit the new Sales Centre at 915 Reunion Ave. in Langford.

The amenity package is unprecedented for this type of development, with 28,500 square feet of functional indoor facilities and more carefully designed areas outside.

Grand Lobby with comfortable seating areas

Secure mail room with large parcel receiving

Luxurious private party lounge equipped with gourmet kitchen

Private BBQ terrace overlooking the Galloping Goose

Modern fitness club including modern machines

Luxurious European style Pet Club

Co-workspace in a stand-alone building with private rooms for focused work, virtual meeting booths, and shared workspaces.

Beautifully landscaped courtyard with a fire pit and small seating areas

Pet park

Outdoor yoga space

Private conservation area including raised boardwalks built to preserve flora biodiversity and natural surroundings

Outdoor Bike Club

Access to the 4,000 square foot Belmont Club

“Demand hasn’t slowed at all, even during the worst parts of the pandemic shut-down. Our most recent phase, Belmont East, was 95 per cent pre-sold a year ahead of completion,” says #MyBelmont’s Director of Sales, Peter Gaby. “Those who weren’t able to purchase in Belmont East are extremely excited that the Reunion at Belmont offering will be launched sooner than anticipated, thanks to pent-up demand and high ownership acceptance.”

The initial release of 80 new homes is eagerly anticipated by first-time buyers, working professionals and downsizers hoping to own on southern Vancouver Island. Reunion at #MyBelmont is the concluding offering for the 22-acre community, which comprises 520 homes in four phases.

For more information, visit www.reunionatbelmont.com or www.MyBelmontLiving.com, or visit the new Sales Centre at 915 Reunion Ave. in Langford.

