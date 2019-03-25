Run, walk, sponsor or volunteer: Participate your way in this favourite Esquimalt event!

Presented by LifeMark Health, the Esquimalt 5K hits local streets on April 6, and there’s still time to sign up, volunteer or join the sponsorship team for this popular community event.

Whether you’re running, walking or cheering, Esquimalt 5K organizers want you!

Presented by LifeMark Health on April 6, the popular event takes participants through beautiful Macaulay and Saxe Point Parks, before returning to Archie Browning Sports Centre for a Healthy Living Marketplace, prizes, refreshments and more!

The event kicks off the season for many local runners and walkers, and offers a great training test for some of the longer races coming up later in the spring.

“It’s very community-minded and even though we welcome high-level athletes, it’s also very accessible,” says Esquimalt Recreation programmer Vicki Klyne.

And with that community-minded approach, there are lots of ways to get involved:

Volunteer: “Anytime we do a really big event, volunteers are key to making it successful,” Klyne says. A variety of volunteer roles are available, from race set-up crew to course marshals who cheer on runners, direct them along the route, and help if needed. “If you have some free time and are interested in community involvement, we want to hear from you,” Klyne says. “And volunteering for a run can be very inspiring.” Email fitness@esquimalt.ca to sign up yourself, with a friend, or as a team-building event with your group! Sponsor: There’s still time to sponsor this popular community event that draws participants from all across the region, Klyne says, noting the post-race marketplace offers an opportunity to showcase your business or organization for a small fee, or in trade for volunteers. Run or walk: Yes, there’s still time to register! The 1K Kids’ Run kicks things off at 9 a.m., and parents are welcome to run alongside their kids in this fun family event. The 5K follows at 9:30 a.m. and participants are welcome to walk, run or combine the two; strollers are welcome, but will start at the back of the pack to alleviate congestion. Registration is $22 through March 31, or $30 from April 1 to 5; race-day registration until 8:45 a.m. is $35. Sign up for the 1K Kids’ Run for just $5. Register online, by phone at 250-412-8500 or stop by Esquimalt Rec Centre at 527 Fraser St. Results are available online through Race Day Timing Services – look for a link at esquimalt.ca/5K

After the race, head to the Archie Browning Sports Centre curling rink for refreshments from Country Grocer, a fun children’s corner, a healthy living marketplace and complimentary post-race massage treatment (spaces are limited – sign up on race day at the LifeMark Health table at the Marketplace). Prizes will be drawn from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m., and you must be present to win, but the prizes are worth sticking around for, Klyne says.

To learn more, visit esquimalt.ca/5k