Runners, Rollers, Strollers, and Walkers: Lace up for one of the region’s most popular 5K events!

Registration for The Esquimalt 5K & Kids 1K Fun Run is officially open! This popular family-friendly race is often considered one of Greater Victoria’s nicest 5K and 1K routes, bringing participants though some of Esquimalt’s most beautiful parks and neighbourhoods.

This year’s run is on April 15 and is an excellent opportunity to put your training to the test before the spring and summer running season gets fully underway.

As a fun, community-based race, the Esquimalt 5K & Kids 1K are both very popular and with a limited capacity, Esquimalt Parks and Recreation urges participants to register as early as possible!

“The Esquimalt 5K and 1K kid’s fun run has been an annual event for many years, however, this year we have greater focus on promoting diversity and inclusion. Not everyone will be running as we welcome people of all ages and abilities to engage in this event. Whether that be running, stroller running, wheelchair users, or those who want to use walking poles! This event will offer a little bit of everything, especially with the beautiful scenic views throughout the racecourse. – Steph Reid, Fitness and Wellness Programmer.

These two exciting community races mark the unofficial kick-off to family-friendly events organized and hosted by the team at Esquimalt Parks and Recreation. Residents and neighbours can look forward to a full return to normal this year with no COVID restrictions in place at the facilities or events (though masking up is always welcome and supported).

Event Details:

Registration for the 5K run is $35 and the kids’ run is $5.

The kids’ run kicks off at 9 a.m. Travelling down Lyall Street from Bullen Park to Macaulay Elementary School and back.

The Esquimalt 5K follows at 9:30 a.m. – find information about the official route closer to April 15.

Come for the run, Stay for the fun!

Runners, Rollers, and Strollers of all ages can look forward to music, food, prizes and a variety of fun activities at the Archie Browning Sports Centre after the run. Check out the Facebook event page for specific details on what to look forward to closer to the big day!

To book your spot, call 250-412-8500 or register online here.

The 2023 Esquimalt 5k & Kids 1k Fun Run are hosted by Esquimalt Parks and Recreation and in collaboration with Country Grocer and Lab Health Physio. Check out the Facebook Event Page and visit Esquimalt Parks and Recreation online here for more details closer to the event!

