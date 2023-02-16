Tickets are now available for the New York-based Shen Yun Performing Arts at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre Mar. 21 to 26.

Shen Yun: Experience of a lifetime

Extraordinary artistic performance returns to Vancouver Mar. 21-26

Celebrate the rebirth of a grand civilization! This spring, a rare opportunity to travel back in time to the magical world of ancient China is coming to Vancouver, and you can get a front-row seat to the breath-taking experience.

New York-based Shen Yun Performing Arts is a theatrical experience like no other. Through a variety of art forms, the performance depicts China before communism, displaying the pageantry of different dynasties.

Tickets are now available for seven shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre Mar. 21 to 26.

This enthralling performance will make you laugh, cry, and find renewed hope. When Shen Yun played in Vancouver in 2022, audiences travelled from as far away as Kamloops and other areas of BC to see this one-of-a-kind show.

Each Shen Yun performance features classical Chinese dance, hand-tailored costumes, a state-of-the-art digital backdrop and a live orchestra!

A window to China’s rich culture

Each year, Shen Yun produces an all-new show, with new story-dances, music, choreography, costumes, and more. When you see a Shen Yun show, you’ll enjoy a profound spiritual and cultural creation whose centrepiece is classical Chinese dance, and ancient art form.

  • Classical Chinese dance: With its flips and tumbles, acrobatics, and graceful artistry, classical Chinese dance has incredible expressive power.
  • Hand-tailored costumes: Chinese history is replete with a lavish variety of apparel, and Shen Yun’s handmade costumes display the grandeur of this heritage.
  • State-of-the-art digital backdrop: Using Shen Yun’s own patented technology, the digital backdrop interacts with the dancers and storyline, transporting audiences in unexpected ways.
  • Live orchestra: Combining Chinese instruments with a full Western orchestra, the Shen Yun musicians play an original score composed specifically for the performance.

Shuttle service available

Don’t live near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver? Not a problem. Shuttle services are available for those arriving by plane, ferry, or visiting from other communities in the Lower Mainland.

The all-new 2023 production returns to Vancouver with seven shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Mar. 21-26, 2023. Visit shenyun.com/vancouver/queen-elizabeth-theatre to buy your tickets today.

