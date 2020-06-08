Sip and savour a taste of Scotland – from right here at home

“The distillery and brewery tour is all about creating memories,” says Graeme Macaloney, founder of Caledonian Distillery and Twa Dogs Brewery.

The kilts. The brogue. A wee dram of award-winning whisky, made by a third-generation Scots Master Distiller.

And you don’t have to hop on a flight to Scotland to get it.

Macaloney’s Caledonian Distillery and Twa Dogs Brewery have been crafting award-winning single malt whisky and inventive beer in Victoria since 2016, and the drinks quickly cultivated a local fanbase. But the story of the brewery/distillery is more interesting and complex: their connection to Scotland runs much deeper than the name, and their service in Victoria is much more than just bottled beverages to enjoy at home.

Memorable experiences

Founder Graeme Macaloney has lived in Canada for more than three decades, but if you cross paths with him at the distillery two things jump out right away: his accent (still thick by Canadian standards) and his passion for single malt whisky and craft beer.

The bar re-opened on May 29, and Macaloney hopes to bring tours and events back as soon as provincial health authorities say it’s safe.

“New exciting news is that we hope to open a summer patio as soon as the District of Saanich gives the green light,” Macaloney says.

In the future you’ll be able to organize your own birthday party or fundraiser, or stop by the tasting lounge for live music or the annual Robert Burns Poetry Night (on the website you can listen to a Scotsman read an excerpt from Burns’ Keekin’ Glass).

“It’s not just your regular bar. There’s the cultural aspect with the kilts, and a great drink selection of Twa Dogs craft beers and award-winning Caledonian whiskies.”

From the very beginning Macaloney dreamt of a distillery-brewery where the experience was just as important as the dram. He and his team studied Scottish, Irish and Kentucky distillery tours and brought the best ideas to Victoria. They met with tourism professionals, set up shop in a convenient location overlooking the Patricia Bay Highway just off Glanford, and earned a great five-star ranking on TripAdvisor that put them in the top three Victoria Food & Drink Experiences.

“The distillery and brewery tour is all about creating memories. Visitors get to taste and smell not just the finished products but many of the ingredients as well,” Macaloney says. “You get to smell and taste our peat-smoked Canadian barley, and sneak a little cupful of moonshine, in addition to samples of our beers and whiskies.”

Crowdfunded Equity

Hand-hammered copper stills, oak casks and world award-winning whiskies maturing in just three years (instead of the usual 12). Macaloney has a vision to take his B.C.-made whiskies to over 25 countries around the globe, and to build Canada’s first-ever whisky tourist trail. If you want to join the fun, visit frontfundr.com before June 28th to learn how an investment as small as $500 can lead to perks including unlimited tours, custom swag, and a potentially lucrative financial return. Macaloney distillery-brewery already has over 500 Founder-Owners, and there’s room for you to join their Founders family.

