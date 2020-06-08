“The distillery and brewery tour is all about creating memories,” says Graeme Macaloney, founder of Caledonian Distillery and Twa Dogs Brewery.

Sip and savour a taste of Scotland – from right here at home

Visit this Saanich brewer-distiller to make lasting summer memories

The kilts. The brogue. A wee dram of award-winning whisky, made by a third-generation Scots Master Distiller.

And you don’t have to hop on a flight to Scotland to get it.

Macaloney’s Caledonian Distillery and Twa Dogs Brewery have been crafting award-winning single malt whisky and inventive beer in Victoria since 2016, and the drinks quickly cultivated a local fanbase. But the story of the brewery/distillery is more interesting and complex: their connection to Scotland runs much deeper than the name, and their service in Victoria is much more than just bottled beverages to enjoy at home.

Memorable experiences

Founder Graeme Macaloney has lived in Canada for more than three decades, but if you cross paths with him at the distillery two things jump out right away: his accent (still thick by Canadian standards) and his passion for single malt whisky and craft beer.

The bar re-opened on May 29, and Macaloney hopes to bring tours and events back as soon as provincial health authorities say it’s safe.

“New exciting news is that we hope to open a summer patio as soon as the District of Saanich gives the green light,” Macaloney says.

In the future you’ll be able to organize your own birthday party or fundraiser, or stop by the tasting lounge for live music or the annual Robert Burns Poetry Night (on the website you can listen to a Scotsman read an excerpt from Burns’ Keekin’ Glass).

“It’s not just your regular bar. There’s the cultural aspect with the kilts, and a great drink selection of Twa Dogs craft beers and award-winning Caledonian whiskies.”

From the very beginning Macaloney dreamt of a distillery-brewery where the experience was just as important as the dram. He and his team studied Scottish, Irish and Kentucky distillery tours and brought the best ideas to Victoria. They met with tourism professionals, set up shop in a convenient location overlooking the Patricia Bay Highway just off Glanford, and earned a great five-star ranking on TripAdvisor that put them in the top three Victoria Food & Drink Experiences.

“The distillery and brewery tour is all about creating memories. Visitors get to taste and smell not just the finished products but many of the ingredients as well,” Macaloney says. “You get to smell and taste our peat-smoked Canadian barley, and sneak a little cupful of moonshine, in addition to samples of our beers and whiskies.”

Crowdfunded Equity

Hand-hammered copper stills, oak casks and world award-winning whiskies maturing in just three years (instead of the usual 12). Macaloney has a vision to take his B.C.-made whiskies to over 25 countries around the globe, and to build Canada’s first-ever whisky tourist trail. If you want to join the fun, visit frontfundr.com before June 28th to learn how an investment as small as $500 can lead to perks including unlimited tours, custom swag, and a potentially lucrative financial return. Macaloney distillery-brewery already has over 500 Founder-Owners, and there’s room for you to join their Founders family.

BC Craft beerDistilleriesTourism Victoria

 

The Twa Dogs Brewery and Caledonian Distillery opened its bar on May. 29, and plans to open a summer patio as soon as the District of Saanich gives the green light.

Award-winning whisky from Caledonian Distillery.

Previous story
Adapting your business to the new normal?

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Thousands attend rally for Black lives in downtown Victoria

Centennial Park overflowed with chants, signs and peaceful protestors

COVID-19 pandemic causes spike in demand for Victoria youth mental health chat, text services

Victoria’s NEED2 responds to 15% more demand, up to half of crisis pandemic-related

Greater Victoria property sales down by 40 per cent compared to last year

Value of single-family home, condominium in Victoria up from last year despite pandemic

Saanich opts to develop Housing Strategy with stakeholder task force

Councillor pleased to see Saanich’s ‘incredible unaffordability’ addressed swiftly

Conservation projects in B.C. receive $9.2M in funds from Victoria-based foundation

Vancouver Island projects include marmot, elk, Garry oak ecosystem recovery

VIDEO: Rehabilitated eagle released after nearly three-month recovery

The bird took its first free flight in over two months on June 5.

Survivors who missed out on polio vaccine hope for breakthrough against COVID-19

An estimated 11,000 people in Canada were left paralyzed by polio between 1949 and 1954

157,000 students returned for part-time lessons at B.C.’s schools: education ministry

COVID-19 precautions mean classes remain small

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

Nanaimo-area man recovering in hospital with multiple injuries after helicopter rescue

Man was hiking on Mount Arrowsmith with two other men when he fell 20 metres

QUIZ: A celebration of weddings

How much do you know about wedding traditions and famous marriages?

Vancouver Island First Nations urge caution driving Bamfield Road after serious crash

Dust obscured driver’s vision on logging road with destructive reputation

‘Like finding a needle in a haystack’: Ancient arrowhead discovered near Williams Lake

The artifact is believed to be from the Nesikip period between 7,500 BP to 6,000 BP

Indigenous families say their loved ones’ deaths in custody are part of pattern

Nora Martin joins other Indigenous families in calling for a significant shift in policing

Most Read