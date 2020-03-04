Build a long term relationship with Tanya Sterling at Sterling Financial and put together the pieces of your financial puzzle.

Solving the tax time puzzle: a well-rounded advisor can help

Tricky tax year? This Victoria financial advisor loves a challenge

If your financial situation is straightforward, you can probably get decent service from a drop-in tax shop. But who has straightforward finances in 2020? Everyone’s juggling jobs and side-hustles, mortgage payments and RSPs, kids’ soccer practices and the cost of a new pair of glasses.

For Tanya Sterling at Sterling Financial, the more bits and pieces you have, the better.

“My job is understanding how it all fits together. All too often my clients don’t realize what they’re missing out on, that there’s a different way to do it and make the pieces connect,” she says. “You don’t know what the best solution is until you share all the pieces with someone who understands.”

Most people feel comfortable asking for help during tax season, but where do you turn when something happens the rest of the year? Build a connection with a trusted advisor and you’ll always have someone you can run things by, no matter the situation.

Sterling’s skills and certifications can help with many of life’s challenges

  • Small business remuneration: If you run a small business you know paperwork doesn’t only happen at tax time. Sterling meets lots of small business owners who ask, “Am I paying myself in the most tax-efficient manner?” and the answer is different every time. “Some clients are losing tens of thousands of dollars annually until they put a plan in place, and by looking at all of the different pieces the clear option becomes apparent.”

  • Filing a tax return for someone who’s passed away: Are you the executor for someone’s estate or trust? Sterling Financial can help with that. “Various returns, filings, requirements, deadlines, navigating the Canada Revenue Agency… it’s all very complicated,” Sterling says. Dealing with the financial consequences of a loss while in the midst of grief can be overwhelming. While most people only manage one or two estate returns in their lives, Sterling handles them all the time. Set up a meeting to make sure you’re on the right track.

Financial planning is good for your health!

Does thinking about money stress you out? Facing your financial affairs can trigger other unresolved issues, and Sterling is equipped to help. As well as being a Chartered Professional Accountant she’s a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging, a Certified Power Coach with certificates in ElderLaw, Collaborative Dispute & Resolution and Negotiation, and is a Reiki Master. Your challenges are multifaceted, so your solutions should be too!

Call 250-857-1857, email info@sterlingfinancial.ca, or visit 101-860 View St. to start the conversation, and start putting the pieces together!

Financestaxes

