You’ll find myriad home improvement, renovation and new product ideas at the 2019 Victoria Spring Home Expo at West Shore Parks and Recreation in Colwood, April 12-14.

Spring into action! It’s Home Expo time in Victoria

West Shore Parks and Recreation hosting spring building, renovation and home decor show

Looking for tips on creating your dream kitchen, considering adding solar energy to your home or interested ? Maybe you’re looking to see what new innovations have been introduced to help make your life easier?

Answers to those questions and many more can be found at the 2019 Victoria Spring Home Expo, a free event making its return to West Shore Parks and Recreation in Colwood with nearly 300 exhibitors April 12-14.

“If you’re looking to get your home ready for spring or summer, it’s a great way to find out what you can do,” says Darcy Hope, president of show producer Evergreen Exhibitions. “It can be a big time saver for you, rather than having to call individual contractors and dealers.”

Watch for new features at this year’s show:

Garden suites growing – Nexus Global Buildings Systems, makers of laneway home packages, will have a full-sized version on display. “They’re getting very popular in the Victoria market as a way to get rental income or expand housing options,” Darcy says. “They can be a good option for affordable housing.”

Dream bigger – Looking for inspiration? Michael Ford Design is designing and building a 20×40-foot dream kitchen and dining area showcase in The Q Centre.

Getting around made easier – Improved parking availability and shuttle services between the Juan de Fuca Arena/curling rink and The Q Centre makes it easier to get to everything you want to see.

Six interesting workshops – Guest presenters will give you tips on everything from emergency preparedness (Chad McGillivray) and solar power (Joel Winterburn) to interior design (Maria Leupelt) and container gardening (Linda Petite), in a series of seminars at the The Q Centre theatre.

Here’s some other reasons to check out the Spring Home Expo:

  • Find special deals Not only do they have expertise, many dealers offer special Home Expo pricing on their products and services, or limited availability items, only to attendees.
  • Samples anyone? Looking for portable options to check out how that colour or material looks in your own home environment? Collect free samples from participating merchants.
  • Watch and learn In-booth demonstrations spotlighting everything from cleaners to food processors make it easier to understand how well certain items can work for you.
  • Giveaway time The show features plenty of door prizes, contests and promotions in the vendors booths, the theatre and even for just walking in. Fill out your show passport for a chance to win a $500 Home Depot gift card!

*****

The Spring Home Expo runs from 1 to 9 p.m. on Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Find more information at homeshowtime.com, plus you can also follow Evergreen Exhibitions on Facebook.

