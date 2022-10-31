Start fabricating a rewarding career in the sheet metal trades

If you’ve ever wondered about a career in sheet metal, you might think the job largely involves ductwork related to HVAC. But while sheet metal tradespeople DO indeed fabricate and install ducting, they do so much more.

The trade also fabricates and installs blow pipe systems to move product from various points in a mill or factory, for example. They create architectural sheet metal as the exterior of buildings, or for applications in the marine industry, or roofing applications, and custom fabricate everything from stainless steel kitchens to copper hoods.

The Sheet Metal Workers’ International Association (SMWIA) Local 276 provides apprenticeship training for sheet metal, architectural sheet metal, flat roofing and sloped roofing trades.

“Sheet metal is a relatively unknown trade,” says SMWIA’s Jason Pedersen. “This means there’s a lot of stability for anyone coming in because there’s no over-saturation in the trade. By moving manpower around we can keep our members working – unlike some other trades, most Local 276 members never see a layoff.”

Apprenticeship training for sheet metal trades is a four-year program held at Camosun College in Saanich, and flat and sloped roofing trades are three-year programs held at Vancouver’s Roofing Contractor’s Association of B.C.

As each trade has its own unique set of skill sets, they require a combination of practical on-the-job training and specialized technical training prior to a final examination and certification.

SMWIA Local 276 also offers 13 extra courses available to apprentices throughout their training, including in-house safety training.

“We make sure everybody comes home at the end of the day,” Pedersen says.

Sheet metal and flat roofing are both Red Seal Trades which are recognized Canadian certifications, and architectural sheet metal and sloped roofing are B.C.-only certifications.

“One of the main benefits of our apprenticeship programs is that you earn while you learn – at the top of your wage rate – and compared to university, you come out of it debt-free,” Pedersen says. “I was at a recent job fair where I really felt I needed to educate kids and their parents that a career in the trades is definitely not a secondary kind of job.”

SMWIA Local 276 is designated solely for Vancouver Island, and connects its members with 27 different contractors from Victoria to Campbell River.

“You’ll also have a training coordinator who works with you throughout the apprenticeship program,” Pedersen says. “You can give them a call and they’ll take a look at any hurdles or roadblocks you may be experiencing, whether financial or with training, and help clear them. They’re here to make sure you succeed!”

Find out more about their programs on Facebook and Instagram, call 250-727-3458 or email info@smwia276.ca.

