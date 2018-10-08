Staying in James Bay a pleasure

Residents Hilary Hawkins (from left), Colin Griffin, and Pamela Brown join visitor Marilyn Carroll in an afternoon game of Scrabble at The Glenshiel.

Drop by The Glenshiel on Thursday afternoons and you’re likely to find resident Colin Griffin playing in a four-person game of Scrabble. On other days he can be found over across Beacon Hill Park at the Cook Street Activity Centre, where he volunteers and plays bingo on Mondays, and plays cribbage twice a week.

But this active fellow is always happy to come back home, where he enjoys the people, staff, meals and comfortable facilities at The Glenshiel. Colin eats most of his meals here, but he enjoys the option of taking a bagged lunch with him on those days when he’s away at meal time.

He takes in movie and documentary nights on occasion in The Glenshiel’s Thistle Lounge, and is a sometime bingo caller and player. “It’s like being on vacation living here,” he says.

While he’s only been a resident since February, the staff quickly realized Colin was the kind of person who makes others feel at home, and he was asked to join The Glenshiel’s welcoming committee. “I’m very much a people person, so that’s a good fit for me,” he says.

Accommodated in a great neighbourhood

Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at a young age, he found the effects of the disease were becoming more profound three years ago and created some mobility issues. While on a train trip to Ottawa, he began to think about the option of independent senior living and began to look around at the options.

A 2017 retiree after 35 years with the provincial government, 22-1/2 of which were at the Queen’s Printer, Colin had lived in James Bay for 21 years. Given the close proximity of amenities, it was important for him to stay in the neighbourhood, he says.

The 64-year-old single parent of three grown children has four grandchildren and enjoys entertaining family members here when he gets the chance. And despite his mobility challenges, he still drives and plays chauffeur for friends who do not.

And Colin maintains his sense of humour and positive attitude, especially about his living arrangements: “If this was the end place for me, I’d be quite happy about it. There’s good staff, good people – it’s a very positive place to be.”

