Taking a bite out of food insecurity

Doig River First Nation has received $51,000 from the Victoria Foundation’s Food Security Provincial Initiatives Fund for a community garden project, including workshops, increasing garden capacity for individuals and families, and more.

Whether it’s the rapidly rising cost of food, the effects of natural disasters or disruptions in production and transportation, food insecurity is top of mind for many people here in Greater Victoria, and throughout B.C.

For those living in poverty, or trying to make ends meet while housing and feeding their families, the precarious accessibility to nutritious food is nothing new.

It’s why Food Security has long been a focus for the Victoria Foundation. Here in the Capital Region, the Foundation has supported food security through community grants, initiatives like the Food Rescue Distribution Centre and Island Food Caring.

This past May, the Victoria Community Food Hub Society’s Food Connections project received a provincial grant of $350,000, part of $800,000 being distributed throughout B.C. through the Victoria Foundation’s Food Security Provincial Initiatives Fund.

Recognizing the vital work undertaken throughout British Columbia, this provincial fund is part of the Victoria Foundation’s commitment to food security across our region and beyond.

Through the fund, resources are improving access to fresh food in remote areas, supporting Indigenous-led projects on Haida Gwaii and in Kamloops and Lillooet and boosting equitable access to food in the Surrey and White Rock communities.

The Kamloops Food Policy Council and Southern Stl’atl’imx Charitable Society each received $58,000. In Kamloops, funds support the Working Group for Indigenous Food Security, increasing awareness of underlying issues, concerns and strategies affecting food security in Indigenous communities. Southern Stl’atl’imx Charitable Society funding will expand a gardening program in the communities of Skatin, Samahquam and Douglas.

Sources Community Resources and Public Health Association of B.C. each received $58,000. Sources’ funding will build warehouse management skills for Surrey and White Rock residents’ regional food hub. PHABC funds will train and build capacity among key B.C. food security stakeholders, promoting collaboration and a systems-wide approach.

The Nuxalk Nation and School District 50 in Haida Gwaii each received $58,000. The Nuxalk Nation will purchase commercial kitchen equipment and develop community education and capacity-building programs. SD 50’s funding aids the Haida Gwaii Food Sovereignty Project, supporting youth and Elder knowledge sharing and Nation-to-Nation sharing.

The Stellat’en First Nation and Doig River First Nation will each receive $51,000. Funds will help with a community garden and new greenhouse for Stellat’en First Nation, and for Doig River First Nation, a community garden project, including workshops, increasing garden capacity for individuals and families, and outreach to gardeners.

Communityfood securityPhilanthropyVictoria Foundation