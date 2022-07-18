TD shows its Pride

Forever Proud, Forever Progressing: supporting diversity + inclusion at TD and in the community

Vancouver Island’s Pride events have been a welcome cause for celebration this summer, and while local festivities have concluded, the message of diversity and inclusion remains a year-round focus.

It’s a commitment TD takes seriously, both here at home and across its North American footprint.

“TD has a longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion,” reflects Mariat Lennon, TD Regional Manager, 2SLGBTQ+ Business Development (Pacific Region). “I’m proud to be part of an organization that recognizes how important it is to support those in the 2SLGBTQ+ community.”

The Bank is supporting more than 175 initiatives across Canada and in the U.S. that focus on helping people feel included during Pride and all year long, and these initiatives include 15 Pride festivals across B.C. and the Yukon alone!

Here on the Island, the TD team was on hand for the recent week-long Victoria Pride Festival and Nanaimo Pride events in June.

Beyond Pride month, TD is committed to diversity and inclusion year-round, including both internal initiatives for TD colleagues and external support for community organizations, Lennon says.

On Vancouver Island, TD supports Nanaimo Pride Society 2SLGBTQ+, Victoria Pride Society and SHINE Foundation for Artistic Expression, which organizes arts events and fundraisers for organizations that provide mental health and addiction support to the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

But TD is seeking to expand the number of 2SLGBTQ+ non-profits and charities that it works with on Vancouver Island and across the province.

Internal commitment to inclusion

Beyond local events and community organizations, TD also emphasizes recruitment and development of staff who reflect the entire community, inclusive of gender identity, sexual orientation, age and ethnicity, for example.

It’s a philosophy that’s good for the community, TD colleagues and TD.

The Bank understands that attracting, developing and retaining a diverse workforce helps to create a sustainable and competitive advantage that’s key both to engaging the top talent and to representing the customers and communities that they serve.

More remains to be done

While TD is proud to celebrate the steps already taken, it also recognizes that there is more work yet to be done, which is why the TD message for Pride 2022 is “Forever Proud, Forever Progressing.”

Through the TD Ready Commitment, the Bank’s corporate citizenship platform, TD aspires to help open doors to a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow, for colleagues, customers and communities.

“I’m just so fortunate to be part of this organization that is working to help drive positive progress for the 2SLGBTQ+ community, here at TD and within the greater community,” Lennon says.

Learn more here about the TD commitment to diversity at the Bank and in the community.

CommunityPride