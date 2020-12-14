At the Paragon Parc project in the North Quadra area, families will enjoy room to move, both inside and out.

At the Paragon Parc project in the North Quadra area, families will enjoy room to move, both inside and out.

The Paragon of modern family living is here

New North Quadra townhome project offers location, design and room to move

In real estate, location is essential. But complement a sought-after location with a stellar design, quality construction and room to move, and you have a project that truly ticks the right boxes for homebuyers.

Meet Paragon Parc.

The North Quadra parcel is the last of Rogers farmlands, home to a dairy farm through much of the 20th century. As the local population grew, the Lakehill/Christmas Hill-area property was gradually sold, but the Rogers name lives on, in both Rogers Avenue and nearby Rogers Elementary.

Room to move

What’s truly unique about Paragon Parc, however, is its commitment to giving its families room to move, both inside and out.

The two-phase development, designed by Lynn Gordon-Findlay from Victoria’s de Hoog & Kierulf, features 33 two- and three-storey townhomes across four acres, amounting to some 5,000 sq.ft. of elbow room per unit – virtually unheard of in today’s real estate market, notes REALTOR Mikko Ikonen, from Sutton Group West Coast Realty.

The location you want

Back to that location, minutes away are shopping and dining, including Broadmead and Royal Oak shopping centres, recreation at Saanich Commonwealth Place, and an array of outdoor amenities, including Rithet’s Bog, Swan Lake Nature Sanctuary, Beckwith Park, and Elk and Beaver Lakes.

The bus stop is steps away and when your travels take you further afield, you’ll enjoy easy access to both Highway 17 to the airport and ferries, and Highway 1.

The design you love

Careful design takes advantage of the site’s elevation change offers families privacy, while thoughtful landscaping including community gardens, children’s playground, stone fencing and walking paths create an inviting setting to be explored. Homes also enjoy a garage, driveway parking and electric car ports.

Indoor-outdoor living continues with the individual units, with private, enclosed rear yards and gas barbecue hookups.

Inside, open-concept floorplans start at 1,707 sq.ft. for the two-storeys and 2,200 sq.ft. for the three-storey homes, considerably larger that anything else on the market, Ikonen says.

Stand-out features continue in the interior design, from Maven Design Build’s Nicala Hicks. From elegant tray ceilings above to mid-toned engineered hardwood floors underfoot, these are homes you’ll love coming home to. Gourmet kitchens boast island seating for four, gas cooktop, wall oven, quartz counters and built-in cabinetry, pantry, recycling solutions and hot water on demand.

The great room design is made for entertaining and family time, or settle into your well-appointed media room – also a smart home office solution.

Inviting master suites, with the option of dual masters in select homes, feature custom closet solutions and a spacious master ensuite with quality bathroom fixtures, including rainforest shower faucets and double sinks.

Learn more today!

Limited-time, introductory pricing begins at between $750,000 and $820,000, + GST, and all homes include the 2-5-10 New Home Warranty. And with the federal government’s First-Time Home Buyer Incentive, there’s no better time to discover your new home than today!

Learn more at paragonparc.ca or contact realtors Mikko Ikonen or Wally Marcinkovic, from Sutton Group West Coast Realty.

Paragon Parc offers bright, inviting interiors and an open-concept design.

The two-phase Paragon Parc development, designed by Lynn Gordon-Findlay from Victoria’s de Hoog & Kierulf, features 33 two- and three-storey townhomes across four acres.

