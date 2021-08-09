The Vista: Proud to call Esquimalt home

When you move into The Vista, Avenir Senior Living’s latest development, you’ll be joining a supportive, safe and vibrant community. Located at the edge of gorgeous Saxe Point in historic Esquimalt, you’re just a short walk, ride or drive away from all that this fantastic community has to offer.

Esquimalt’s 17,000 residents enjoy plenty of nearby amenities, including beaches, parks, scenic waterfront walkways, modern recreational facilities, a library and a diverse array of stores and commercial services.

From April through to September, the Esquimalt Farmers Market is a treasure trove of locally made food, drinks, textiles, candy and more. It’s a community hub and a great place to hear live music and explore the many vendors. You’ll meet a few locals, including Katrina Dwulit, the market’s Executive Director and founder.

“It’s so exciting to see Esquimalt expand with The Vista. Esquimalt Farmers Market is excited to welcome the residents to help better support our local food systems,” Dwulit says.

Spaces for excitement and tranquility

The creativity doesn’t stop at the market. In terms of art, in 2016, the Esquimalt Council set out to “cultivate a more vibrant community full of visually exciting and identifiable spaces where art in all its forms is incorporated into everyday life.” As such, there is fantastic public art to study as you wander the quiet and tree-lined streets of your new neighbourhood. And with more than ten parks to explore, winding Garry Oak and Arbutus-lined trails and the mesmerizing ocean close-at-hand, nature is at your doorstep.

Vista residents fond of swimming, weights, yoga, fitness classes or social clubs are in luck, because the Esquimalt Recreation Centre is one of the best. “Our centre has a wide variety of programs that will be a great fit for The Vista and its community. We have the warmest pool in the region with options for early risers and night owls alike. Aquatic options include lane swimming, hydrotherapy pool and a wide range of aquatic fitness options,” says Robbie Young, Recreation Coordinator, Esquimalt Parks and Recreation.

A home, a community and a neighbourhood

For all your grocery and shopping needs, Red Barn Market is literally next door to The Vista. It boasts an array of fresh and local food items, ice cream bar, full deli, sandwich bar, wide aisles and is fully wheelchair accessible. “The Red Barn Market is looking forward to welcoming our new neighbours at The Vista. We have been anxiously waiting for this development, as it continues to build upon the foundation of this great community. You can count on our team to deliver friendly customer service and quality products on a daily basis,” says Red Barn Market owner Russ Benwell.

The Vista is a home, a community and a neighbourhood, ready to welcome you and your loved ones in the years to come. Located at 622 Admirals Road, The Vista is currently scheduled to welcome residents in early 2022.

The Sales Centre at 1318 Esquimalt Rd. is now open. To book your appointment, please call 778.402.1352. For more information visit liveatVista.ca.

