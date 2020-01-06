Think home-ownership is out of reach? Think again!

Residents have already moved into the high-end Crossing at Belmont in Langford. New renters can take advantage of exciting incentives including the Rental Rewards Program.

There’s a new way of buying a home in the West Shore … and it begins with renting!

From trail to home to market, the rental suites, condominiums and townhomes of #MyBelmont have a lot to offer. The master-planned neighbourhood nestled next to Kelly Road boasts top finishes and premium appliances for a state-of-the-art home, plus a fantastic location steps from the Galloping Goose multi-use trail and a thriving selection of shops. What’s not to love?

“The master-plan includes a thoughtful blend of rentals and private homes in multi-family developments, as well as some great community spaces,” says Marcela Corzo, the project’s Director of Development. “But today I’m really excited to talk about our premium rental suites at the Crossing at Belmont!”

The two rental buildings are now complete, with happy renters settling into their new homes.

Take advantage of the pet grooming facility where you can hose Rover down before he tracks mud into your spotless suite. Plug in at the electric vehicle charging stations. Lock up your bike or kayak in secure storage and complete minor repairs without lugging equipment up to your rental suite.

So when are you moving in?

Move-in bonus!

To get you moving towards moving-in, the Crossing at Belmont team is offering future tenants a great incentive: Hassle-Free Move-in! Crossing at Belmont knows moving can be stressful, so they’re making it easier by giving you extra time – for free!

So don’t delay – even though these buildings just opened, rental suites have leased fast. “We’re over 60 per cent leased project-wide,” Corzo says.

Rent-to-own without any extra effort

Corzo and the Crossing at Belmont team want to help renters become owners. That includes tackling housing affordability through the MyBelmont Rental Rewards Program.

“Qualified renters can apply to have 25 per cent of their rent put towards the purchase of a Belmont Residences condominium or townhome,” Corzo says.

RENT at Crossing at Belmont, SAVE through the #MyBelmont Rewards Program and OWN your forever home in Belmont Residences!

To learn more about these high-end rental suites and take advantage of December deals, call 250-999-9437 or email info@crossingatbelmont.com



