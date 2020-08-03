Rawthentic’s Buffalo Bill Burger is vegan, raw, fresh fast food at its best.

This chic’un doesn’t cluck! Healthy, tasty fast food

Try this raw vegan eatery in Royal Oak and taste the freshness in each bite

Bill Hadikin’s raw food eatery offers fast food service, but that doesn’t mean your meal’s been slapped together in a rush.

Take the Rawthentic wraps, for example.

At Rawthentic nothing comes out of a package and everything’s made from scratch. Take the wrap for example. First they grate zucchini, carrot, apple, lemon and flaxseed, and dehydrate it at a temperature of no more than 44 degrees Celsius. That’s warm enough to remove moisture, but cool enough to preserve healthy enzymes and nutrients. That initial dehydration takes eight hours and then they flip it over and dehydrate it for another six, before taking other steps to soften it.

The whole process takes about three days, which is why foodies love popping into Rawthentic to enjoy the end-product in just a few minutes.

“Dehydrating is a long process, and most people don’t have the time. When I first got into vegan raw food I’d have to sacrifice my Sunday to dehydrate my food for the week,” Hadikin says. “That’s why the restaurant is so great, because all of our ingredients are fresh, made from scratch, and ready for the customer when they walk through the door.”

From steakhouse to raw vegan

Hadikin wasn’t always a vegan raw foodie. He used to work at a steakhouse and believed exercise was the key to health. The former athlete struggled with sports that used to be easy, and chalked it up to aging. Then he tried a raw nutrition plan and got his body back.

“I was skeptical at first and wanted to prove I could get the same health through exercise only, but the results were undeniable,” he says.

Not everyone is ready to embrace raw vegan meals seven days a week, but if you’re interested in a quick, convenient boost to your overall nutrition you can’t go wrong with Rawthentic.

“Everything we make is densely packed with nutrition. Our almond milk is made fresh almost every day with almonds soaked overnight to release an enzyme inhibitor. The sauces are made in house, we make our chic’un patty from a cashew and sunflower seed base. All our desserts a packed with nutrition and made from scratch,” Hadikin says. “People come in and ask what’s OK for a gluten-free or vegan diet and I get to say ‘just close your eyes and point.’”

Once you’re hooked on Rawthentic you can sign up for a Cleanse Program to explore the full menu and feel the full effects of raw vegan nutrition (25 per cent off for a limited time only!), or just keep the restaurant in mind the next time you’re in a hurry and want to avoid the drive-through.

Find Rawthentic at 108-4440 West Saanich Rd in Royal Oak as well as up Island in Courtenay, and explore the full menu at rawthenticeatery.com.

Food & DiningRestaurantsVictoria

 

Rawthentic’s wraps are made from grated zucchini, carrot, apple, lemon and flaxseed that’s dehydrated at a low temperature for hours to lock in flavour and nutrition.

Rawthentic’s Victoria manager Miranda serves up a healthy smoothie.

Previous story
Celebrating the arts – and audiences – at a distance

Just Posted

Saanich Peninsula plugs into EV ownership

Sidney and Central Saanich record the second and third-highest EV ownership rate per 1,000 residents

Saanich landfill gets used oil and antifreeze dropoff centre upgrades

BC Used Oil Management Association oversees upgrades, two new facilities in province

PHOTOS: Kids, parents cool off at Langford splash park

Centennial Park is home to a popular water feature

Colwood man to ride 400 kilometres to fight kids cancer

Man riding for a beloved family member who died from leukemia at 13-years-old

Saanich woman completes 10 marathons, raises double her initial goal amount

Over $20,000 raised for Victoria Hospitals Foundation

VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

Wild blank Canucks 3-0 to take early NHL play-in series lead

Stalock shuts down Vancouver in opener

Alleged impaired driver sparks small wildfire near Lytton after crash: B.C. RCMP

Good Samaritans prevented the blaze from getting out of control

Travel restrictions inspiring co-operation in border communities

Small border towns are asking for exemption to travel ban

B.C. First Nation adopts ‘digital twinning’ software to better manage territory

Software allows users to visualize what a mountain might look like if the trees on its slopes were logged

Woman arrested near Nanaimo beach after alleged road rage incidents

37-year-old woman facing charges including assault, assaulting a police officer, impaired driving

All inquiry recommendations implemented after fatal Port Hardy RCMP shooting: Ministry

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. cleared the RCMP officers involved of wrongdoing

Leave your deets when dining: Restaurants taking personal info to trace COVID-19

Health officials say indoor dining presents a higher risk

Raptors kneel for both American and Canadian anthems ahead of tipoff

Majority of players have substituted their names on the backs of their jerseys with racial and social justice messages

Most Read