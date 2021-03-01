This local pro gives home heating + cooling the personal touch

25 years of experience specializing in all aspects of heating and cooling

If you’re in the market for residential or commercial heating or cooling services, one thing’s certain – there’s a lot out there to choose from. And with so many options, how do you know what’s best for your needs?

It starts with someone with the knowledge and experience you can trust!

“The heating and cooling industry is definitely knowledge based – you really have to know what you’re doing,” says Peter Bodman, owner of Island Furnace and Fireplace . “There’s so much to learn, so there’s quite the learning curve for people who haven’t been doing this as long as I have. I’ve been in the industry for 25 years and have a good working knowledge of all forms of heating and cooling.”

Providing sales, installations and servicing to Victoria and surrounding communities, Island Furnace does much more than install oil- or gas-fired furnaces. Peter also taps into his extensive experience in installing fireplaces, woodstoves and boilers.

And, if like many local homeowners, you’re looking for an energy-efficient year-round heating and cooling comfort, it may be time to talk to them about heat pumps.

Customer-focused:

With a strong commitment to building relationships, Peter puts customers first in all of his dealings.

“I actually got rid of my showroom so I could keep my costs low and pass the savings along to my clients – I do everything that I can to bring them the best deal, without sacrificing quality,” Peter notes.

By choosing quality, efficient products, he’ll help you find further savings, too. For example, today’s recommended heat pump doesn’t require any back-up heat, meaning they use two-thirds less electricity than older models – cutting your costs even more!

Offering personalized in-home visits – following all COVID protocols, of course – Peter provides in-home consultations to ensure you’re receiving the right product for your home and goals. They even offer a 100 per cent satisfaction guarantee, so you can trust you’re in the right hands.

If your home’s heating system left you cold this winter, or you’re ready to enjoy efficient year-round comfort, take advantage of Victoria’s premier heating and air-conditioning contractor today!

