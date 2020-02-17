Time to celebrate the BEST of the Island’s residential building!

With judges at the ready, Vancouver Island’s building industry is set to celebrate the best homebuilding projects from Victoria to Port Hardy … but first they need your entries!

“Hosted by the Canadian Home Builders Association-Vancouver Island, the 2020 Vancouver Island Building Excellence Awards is an Island-wide recognition of building excellence that honours our committed and talented local industry professionals,” says Kerriann Coady, CHBA-VI executive officer. “And for consumers, the Awards provide a chance to see some of the amazing work being done on the Island – inspiration for the possibilities for their own living space.

Offering builders, renovation professionals, designers and affiliated trades a full 32 categories to consider, options range from perennial favourites like Best Single-Family Home and Best Kitchen Renovation to Best Environmental Initiative and the all-new Customer Satisfaction Grand VIBE Award.

In fact, the awards have come to represent Vancouver Island’s most prestigious housing awards program, showcasing the commitment and dedication to the high standard that CHBA Vancouver Island members uphold, Coady says.

The judging panel features industry professionals from outside Vancouver Island, selected for their industry expertise.

So, who’s eligible?

• Entries must be submitted by CHBA-VI members.

• Projects and products built, renovated, developed, created and/or marketed for the period of Feb. 1, 2018 to Feb. 1, 2020

• The deadline is March 11, including completed entries, with homeowner and/or builder permission forms.

And entering is so easy – simply follow the step-by-step process online. Questions? Visit vibeawards.ca or email Kerriann@chbavi.com

Why CHBA-Vancouver Island? Because quality matters!

The Canadian Home Builders’ Association-Vancouver Island is the voice of the residential construction industry for the Island, and part of a nation-wide network of building professionals.

Focused on achieving a stable business environment for members and promoting and protecting the interests of consumers, the organization provides a strong, positive voice for the housing industry.

Representing all facets of the homebuilding industry, CHBA-VI members include new home builders, renovators, developers, trade contractors, product and material manufacturers, building product suppliers, lending institutions, insurance providers and others.

To learn more, and to explore a wealth of online consumer resources, visit chbavi.com, where you can find a professional, fill out an expression of interest for a project, learn about the importance of Getting it in Writing, and much more.

