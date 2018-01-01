Try it! Find your favourite new activity with free classes from Esquimalt Rec

Try out a variety of Esquimalt Parks Rec programs for free and find the perfect fit to support your 2018 wellness goals.

Looking for a new activity to boost your wellness routine?

Esquimalt Recreation has a whole host of possibilities – and week to try them out for free!

Simply find the classes from the coming winter session that sound appealing and get ready to discover your new favourite activity.

Because limited spots are available, reserve your space at esquimalt.ca/programs, by phone at 250-412-8500 or in person at the Esquimalt Rec Centre.

From beginner yoga to boot camp, you’ll find the classes you need to get active, get relaxed or just have fun. Here’s just a small sampling of what you’ll find:

1. Aqua Yogalates – Incorporating a variety of poses and moves from both yoga and pilates, this class begins with the strength benefits of pilates followed by the deep stretch and centering of yoga. Offering different effects than a land-based practice, floating in water while practicing poses releases stress and pressure from joints and ligaments, in addition to bringing added benefits of stability, therapy and regulation of breathing. Try the class at the Esquimalt pool on Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 7 to 8 a.m.

2. Mindful Munchkins – Get active with the little ones in this class for children age 3 to 6 years and their caregivers. Instructor Angie Bull combines movement and stories while introducing children to meditation and mindfulness practices. Each class wraps up with a hands-on creative project. The class meets in Esquimalt Rec Centre’s lower multipurpose room – sign up to try it Thursday, Jan. 11 from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m.

3. Community Fitness: Bootcamp – Try something new or add to your current fitness routine with a class combining classic fitness methods with the latest trends to maximize your strength and conditioning. Train in a friendly, non-competitive environment at Esquimalt Rec Centre Craigflower Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m.

4. Mindful Movement Chair Yoga – If you’ve always wanted to try yoga, but have trouble getting down to the floor, give this program a try. Explore diaphragmatic breathing and gentle movements to relax the body and quiet the mind, with balance and core exercises to cultivate stability and a guided relaxation practice to conclude each class. A great choice for those wanting to practice yoga and meditation without floor work. Join instructor Janice Arnot at Esquimalt Rec Centre, Craigflower on Monday, Jan. 8 from 11:05 to 11:55 a.m.

5. Groove! Can exercise get more fun? Try your hand at this the ridiculously fun, revolutionary new workout everyone is talking about! With purpose-driven movements designed to build strength, cardio and endurance, celebrate every body’s unique way of moving. Break out of the fitness box with instructor Kristina Quinn from 5:45 to 6:45pm Jan. 8 at the Archie Browning Sports Centre Crow’s Nest.

Visit esquimalt.ca/programs to find many more programs to try. Register online, by phone at 250-412-8500 or in person at the Esquimalt Rec Centre.