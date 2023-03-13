Turn your dreams into reality with these beautiful Royal Bay condos!

Thriving community offers everything you need, right at your doorstep

The new ELIZA condo’s rooftop patio offers sweeping views of the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

With sweeping views of the Strait of Juan de Fuca, surrounded by greenways and a vibrant community, the new ELIZA condominiums in the West Shore’s Royal Bay community offer the perfect place to live the life you’ve always dreamed of.

Life at ELIZA is comfortable, welcoming and easy, with sunset views and strolls along the beach, and Sunday barbecues on the common rooftop patio.

These beautiful homes, designed in a graceful contemporary style, boast expansive windows that flood spacious living areas with natural light. Custom millwork, a sophisticated colour palette, and high quality vinyl flooring tie the design aesthetic together beautifully.

The homes are complimented by a rooftop patio equipped with a firepit & barbecue, fitness centre, common entertainment room, outdoor picnic area, community garden, a dog washing station and quick access to walkways that meander throughout the community’s greenways.

“These condos are designed in a West Coast Modern style that fits well into the surrounding community,” says Neil Blainey of Island Realm Real Estate. “And with everything the building and the area have to offer, you don’t have to drive anywhere to access everything you need for daily life.”

When you do feel like driving, ELIZA is only a few minutes from Sitting Lady Falls, Esquimalt Lagoon and nearby golf courses. Drive a little further, and you can swim, camp, hike, play on the beach, and even surf.

he master-planned Royal Bay community features The Commons, a vibrant new retail village opening in May, anchored by Quality Foods and Cascadia Liquor.

If you prefer staying close to home and you’re wondering about nearby amenities and attractions, the area rivals any urban centre, with nearby parks, schools and fantastic dining and shopping. The master-planned Royal Bay community also features The Commons, a vibrant new retail village opening in May, anchored by Quality Foods and Cascadia Liquor.

“The Commons will also include Pure Pharmacy, Sequoia Coffee, Big Wheel Burger, childcare and more,” Blainey says. “The retail village will really round out this community by providing everything you need, right here!” says Blainey.

ELIZA is brought to you by Pacific Capital Real Estate Group, and being sold by Island Realm Real Estate. Register now to join those who are calling these well-appointed condos home. Two bedroom homes start from just $599,900.

“You simply won’t find a more ideal location to live the kind of life you’re dreaming of,” says Blainey. “We’ve sold over 70 per cent of these homes, so we invite you come find out for yourself why calling this fantastic community your home, can turn that dream into reality!”

Find out more by calling 250-590-2502 or visit their presentation centre at 3567 Ryder Hesjedal Way from 12-4 p.m. Friday – Tuesday.

ColwoodCondosReal estate