Youth on Southern Vancouver Island are facing unprecedented challenges with their mental health. Locally, one in three residents face worse or much worse mental health compared to pre-pandemic, and youth are at higher risk, reporting significant anxiety, depression and stress. The situation has been described by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a growing crisis in mental health.

Early intervention is crucial in giving young people the support and skills to navigate their challenges before they become severe. Suicide is a leading cause of death in young people. While many mental health conditions can be effectively treated at relatively low cost, there is a gap in services that our young people can access.

There is good news: when donors like you step up to support mental health services for our youth, our communities can thrive. Last year, because of you and the collective generosity of our donors and the dedication of our frontline partners, United Way Southern Vancouver Island helped 10,000 of our neighbours find hope and compassion through life-changing counselling and emotional support services.

”Honestly, this is the first time that I have felt like I have been seen for who I am instead of for what I’m doing wrong,” says Jenna*, age 14, who received support through the critical programs delivered by our community partners.

Support Youth Access the Help They Need

United Way Southern Vancouver Island (UWSVI) is launching the United for Mental Health Fund to support local youth to get the help they need. As we work closely with frontline agencies to respond to an increased demand for services, UWSVI calls on donors to unite for mental health and invest in the wellbeing of our community.

You can change the lives of young people in our community.

Until March 31, your gift to our United for Mental Health Fund will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000 by one of our dedicated corporate partners, Island Savings. Your donation will help youth access vital services, including a crisis help line, one-on-one counselling, outreach, group therapy, and peer support. Together, we can ensure that young people can access the help they need, where they need it, and when they need it most.

We believe that, together, we can make a difference in the lives of young people struggling with mental health. Join our United for Mental Health campaign today to help create a healthier, more resilient community. Give today.

Let’s work together to create a brighter future for our youth. Let’s unite for mental health.

(*Name has been changed to protect privacy)

