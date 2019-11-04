AJ no longer feels like a burden on society thanks to a United Way funded program.

United Way’s #UNIGNORABLE campaign sheds light on mental health

It seems obvious: good mental health and well-being help us enjoy our life and the people in it. Individuals struggling with mental health issues can experience fear, rejection and stigma that severely impacts their quality of life including social connections, housing and employment.

Did you know that one in four people on Vancouver Island experience mental health challenges?

For AJ, there was a time when mental health challenges controlled his life. When he was a little boy, he was diagnosed with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) that led to other diagnoses, including anxiety and depression.

AJ’s illness made it difficult to get along with his family; his depression got to the point where it was so bad, it manifested as suicidal thoughts. By the time he was 18, he was homeless, with no money and no education. “I felt like no one was listening to me,” said AJ.

AJ got help through a United Way funded program that reconnected him to programs and services including counselling, housing, peer support and skill development. Now AJ volunteers with youth as a peer support worker.

“It really helps me to be able to help others. I no longer feel like a burden on society,” said AJ.

Mental health is one of our critical community needs. While Island Health and first responders provide urgent medical responses to mental health issues, United Way works with funded community partners on initiatives focused on mental health promotion, prevention and early intervention.

When you give to United Way Greater Victoria you are helping ensure that those people impacted by mental health issues, like AJ, can easily access the services they need when they need them. When we care for and about each other, we’re creating a strong, inclusive community that can tackle #UNIGNORABLE issues like mental health.

Click here to donate today and help ensure no-one gets left behind!

Find out how AJ got a new lease on life thanks to a United Way funded program.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Discover your rewarding health care career with the click of a mouse!

Just Posted

Warm-up tips for chilly cyclists, walkers this fall and winter

Layer up, watch for ice, and give yourself more time

Cloudy with chance of drizzle ahead for Monday

Plus a look ahead at the week’s forecast

Victoria Event Centre to host Games Night Mondays with retro games

Classics such as Mario Kart, Sonic the Hedgehog and Space Invaders will be available

O negative blood stock below optimal amounts: Canadian Blood Services

A single leukemia patient requires up to eight donors a week

No big spike in impaired charges since pot legalized

RCMP accounts for majority of investigations in B.C.

Three-year-old boy stabbed in Winnipeg to be taken off life support

Man charged with attempted murder had been under court order not to contact boy’s mother

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Man sentenced to 7.5 years for ‘unquestionably horrific’ Coquitlam bus stop assault

Tyrel William Scott offered Cody Cardiff a cigarette, then stabbed him twice

Barring Canadian inmates access to clean needles unconstitutional: activists

Statistics suggest Indigenous and female inmates are most at risk

UPDATE: One arrested in fatal early morning Kamloops crash

Motorists asked to avoid 1st Avenue as investigation continues

Compliments fresh-cut vegetables recalled due to possible Listeria

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products

Oil would still be landlocked under ‘Wexit,’ experts say

B.C, or Canada, could still stand in the way of exporting oil to the coast

B.C. VIEWS: Is your community ready for the dementia wave?

Experts warn that the number of people living with dementia could nearly double in the next decade

Pettersson scores 2 as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Sharks

Demko has 24 saves for Vancouver

Most Read