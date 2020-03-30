Urban convenience and the amenities you love: Welcome home to the West Shore!

There’s a new opportunity to own in #MyBelmont

When you buy at Belmont Residences East, the Belmont Market will be right outside your door. Grab groceries at Thrifty Foods, stay in shape at Oxygen Yoga, and kick back with a Starbucks Coffee.

The #MyBelmont community in Langford is growing!

The newest addition to the 22-acre mixed-use community is Belmont Residences East, a brand-new building of attainable one- and two-bedroom homes for sale near the Galloping Goose Trail and Belmont Market. The timing couldn’t be better, with Belmont Residences West 97 per cent sold and a great selection of businesses already open in Belmont Market.

With a great walkability score, your new home makes sustainable living easy. Grab groceries at Thrifty Foods across the street. Stay in shape at Anytime Fitness and Oxygen Yoga, or take a U-bicycle on the Galloping Goose. Kick back with a Starbucks Coffee, Canada’s first MOD Pizza, and a growing list of other restaurants and retailers right outside your door.

“I’m impressed by the developer’s focus on sustainable living and affordable housing,” says Langford Mayor Stew Young.

With 40 per cent of the homes under $399,000, putting them well below the benchmark for condominiums in Victoria.

Thoughtful design, inside and out

Previews of the one- and two-bedroom-plus-den homes in Belmont Residences East started previews in March, and sales start in April. Register now for priority access and preferred selection.

“The community has really embraced us, and we’re very grateful,” says Marcela Corzo, Director of Development for #MyBelmont. “Interest in both Belmont Residences West and our rental homes in Crossing at Belmont exceeded our expectations. We’re excited to continue helping the community and meeting demand with Belmont Residences East.”

All homeowners have access to:

Belmont Club: An exclusive communal space with a party kitchen, social lounge, work area, kids room, music studio, craft area and multipurpose space.

Secure Bike Storage: No need to lug your bike up to your suite for storage or maintenance — use the bike repair station in the parking garage, then lock it up in secure storage.

Pet Washing & Grooming Station: After your romp with Rover on the Galloping Goose, give him a rinse at the pet washing station to keep muddy paw prints out of your home.

EV Charging Stations: Go green with an electric car and use one of Belmont's charging stations. All residents can rest easy with secure underground parking.

The 85 new homes in Belmont Residences East feature contemporary Nordic-inspired interiors with premium appliances and finishes.

“We’ve included thoughtful details like under-cabinet lighting and USB ports in the kitchen, and a new technology hub for your devices,” Corzo says.

Book your appointment at the sales centre at 915 Reunion Ave, open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to Thursday or reach out for more information by calling 778-432-3777 or emailing info@belmontresidences.com. To receive insider information and priority viewing, register at BelmontResidencesEast.com

