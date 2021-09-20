Vic News readers vote real estate agent Dez Mahal Best of the City 2021!

‘It’s like having a friend on ‘the inside’ working for you,’ says one happy client

Reading client reviews, it’s no surprise Dez recently earned top spot in the Victoria News Best of the City reader poll.

When Chirag Khasia was ready to buy his first home, he spent a long time searching for the perfect real estate agent in Victoria.

“Your home is one of the most significant investments of your lifetime, and I have been very picky when it came to choosing and dealing with realtors for our house hunting,” he wrote in an online review.

Khasia tried working with two other real estate agents but as a first-time home buyer, he wanted more information and guidance.

“I must say we tried working with two other realtors before meeting Dez and ended up firing both of them. Dez knows her stuff and helped us at every step of our home buying journey,” he wrote.

Dez Daljit Mahal is born and raised in Victoria and has always been very involved in the community. She regularly gives back by volunteering and donating to local charities, including the Children’s Miracle Network.

“I have a responsibility to give back to ensure that Victoria, BC will always be the place we wish it to be,” she says.

Dez is proud to be a successful working mom, balancing family time while committing to her community and her career. She takes her clients’ needs seriously — every client has a different story and different needs, and Dez takes extra time to make genuine connections with them.

“Dez is amazing. Her dedication to find the house, meeting client’s requirement is outstanding. When she was looking for a house for me, I felt she she was looking for a house for herself,” wrote Saumyata Kaushik.

#1 real estate agent in the city

Reading these reviews, it’s no surprise Dez recently earned top spot in the Victoria News Best of the City reader poll. For Dez, it’s all about serving her clients’ needs, and that means building a professional and trusting relationship, and offering a wide range of skills:

Fluent in English, Punjabi, Hindi, and Urdu.

Familiar with Victoria’s neighbourhoods as both a real estate agent and as a longtime resident.

Previous career experience at RBC Financial Group, WestJet, Tech Guru Canada and The Co-operators help make her a skilled negotiator, adept problem-solver.

“Dez is wonderful to work with. It’s like having a friend on the ‘inside’ that is working for you,” writes Ginny Bajwa.

Buying a house is stressful, especially in Victoria’s current real estate market where inventory is low and homes sell quickly. If your real estate agent is disorganized, stressed or pushy, they’ll pass those emotions on to you. But Alex Kamwanga, who recently bought a home with the help of Dez, says working with her was different.

“Unlike another agent who may just be interested in closing a deal, Dez will act differently; she takes time to equip and update her clients with timely information, resources and advice in the real estate market to avoid future pitfalls and wrong choices.”

To find tips about buying or selling a home in Victoria or get in touch, visit dezmahal.com or follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

best of the cityReal estaterealtor

Dez Daljit Mahal is born and raised in Victoria and has always been very involved in the community. She regularly gives back by volunteering and donating to local charities, including the Children’s Miracle Network.