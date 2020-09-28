Charities need our help now, more than ever, and the Victoria Foundation is responding with the Community Recovery Program.

Victoria Foundation targets community recovery + resilience

New program supports vital work of local charities

There’s no doubt that charities have been among the hardest hit in this pandemic. Arts organizations were suddenly without an audience; social service agencies faced significant new expenses to serve clients safely, while usual revenue streams fell – often dramatically.

Charities need our help now, more than ever, and the Victoria Foundation is responding.

The Community Recovery Program supports federally registered charities and qualified donees in the Capital Region with flexible, general operating funds in response to the social and economic impacts COVID-19 has had on these organizations.

“We view these grants through the lens of recovery efforts and building resilience for our local charities for the short and long-term,” says Sandra Richardson, Victoria Foundation CEO. “The pandemic has shown even more clearly what we’ve always known: how vital these organizations are to our region. The Community Recovery Program will help organizations weather this storm and emerge stronger for the future.”

Unlike the Foundation’s Community Grants, applied to specific projects, Recovery Program grants can be applied to operating expenses, recognizing budget challenges charities face at a time when planned fundraisers, donations and other revenue streams have become difficult. “Many charities don’t need project money right now, they need money to survive and continue doing their vital work,” explains the Foundation’s Rob Janus.

While the successful Rapid Relief Fund launched at the pandemic’s outset addressed immediate needs of local social service agencies, the Community Recovery Program builds capacity across sectors, from arts and environment to education and health.

‘Many charities … need money to survive and continue doing their vital work,’ says the Victoria Foundation’s Rob Janus.

How you can help: Community Action Funds

The Community Recovery Program is funded in part by donations made to the new Community Action Funds. In addition to the broad-ranging Vibrant and Caring Community Fund, which allows the Foundation to respond to critical needs as they arise, nine more focused funds allow you to give to causes that matter most to you, knowing funds will address the most pressing needs.

Community Action Grants include:

By combining your gift with other donations, you’ll have maximum impact within a shared area of interest. Like the Rapid Relief Fund that was established at the outset of the pandemic, funds will be released on a rolling basis, allowing the Foundation to respond quickly to evolving community needs. Organizations may only submit one funding request, as funds are limited.

“By drawing upon our strong community connections, the Victoria Foundation will continue its long history of addressing the greatest needs, opportunities and innovations within each of the fund areas,” Richardson says.

Donate today easily and securely online, or contact the Foundation about other options. Learn more at victoriafoundation.bc.ca.

***

Established in 1936, the Victoria Foundation is Canada’s second oldest community foundation and the sixth largest of nearly 200 nation-wide. To date the Victoria Foundation has invested more than $259 million in people, projects and non-profit organizations that strengthen communities in BC and throughout Canada.

charityPhilanthropy

Previous story
Oh, Deer! Fall driving DOs and DON’Ts

Just Posted

South Island Transportation Strategy looks to reduce reliance on personal vehicles

EV charging stations, bike lockers, new park-and-ride stalls among solutions in Capital Region

New crop of hand-crafted heats popping up across Saanich

Community arts program promotes wellness, sends message of caring from people of all ages

BC Transit finishes wave of replacements with natural gas buses in Victoria

Average fleet age drops a few years with new buses added in 2020

Oak Bay couple honoured for 35 years volunteering

Mayor awards distinguished Oak Leaf to Bert and Doris Dinsmore

Meet the Liberal candidate for Oak Bay-Gordon Head

Roxanne Helme about ‘governance, not politics’

QUIZ: Do you know what’s on TV?

Fall is normally the time when new television shows are released

POLL: Do you agree with the decision to call a provincial election for Oct. 24?

British Columbians will put their social distancing skills to the test when… Continue reading

Canadian ski resorts wrestle with pandemic-vs.-profit dilemma as COVID-19 persists

Few are actually restricting the total number of skiers they allow on the hill

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A (virtual) walk around the world by 88-year-old B.C. man

George Doi says it’s simple: ‘I like walking’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

End of CERB means uncertainty for some, new system for others

As of a week ago, the CERB had paid out $79.3 billion to 8.8 million people

Horgan, Wilkinson trade barbs over MSP premiums, health care at campaign stops

Horgan called a snap election for Oct. 24 earlier this week

‘I could hear him huffing and see the whites of his eyes,’ says Okanagan woman about her bear encounter

Bear charges at woman mountain biking on Conkle Mountain

Most Read