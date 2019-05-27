Victoria Foundation welcomes 2019 grant applications from local charities

Chances are, the record $2,235,053 in Community Grants distributed by the Victoria Foundation last year has affected you or someone you know.

From the Anglican Synod of the Diocese of British Columbia’s project to support refugees and other newcomers to the community to Pacific Centre Family Services Association’s community counselling program serving West Shore families, the Foundation’s reach touches every corner of the community.

In fact, 2018 saw grants to 106 local charities in all! Charities like the artsREACH Society, providing free workshops in visual arts, dance and theatre in public schools serving the highest populations of low-income families, and the Burnside Gorge Community Association, whose Youth Self Sufficiency program supports youth in foster care, on youth agreements or without supports as they transition into adulthood. On the Saanich Peninsula, projects included Farmlands Trust Society’s installation of a new fruit orchard at Newman Farm.

This Friday, May 31, the grant application process opens for 2019. Here’s what your not-for-profit organization needs to know:

Who’s eligible?

To be eligible for a Community Grant you:

Are in good standing as a federally registered charity or qualified donee with Canada Revenue Agency.

Are located within the Capital Regional District.

Have met all reporting requirements if you’ve had other grants from Victoria Foundation – project activities are completed, all received funds are spent before submitting your final report, and your final report was submitted.

Keys to success

Beyond eligibility requirements, successful Community Grants applications are also aligned with one of Victoria Foundation’s five Fields of Interest: Arts, Culture and Heritage; Community Services; Education; Environment; and Health and Recreation.

Additionally, applications must address at least one of Victoria Foundation’s Vital Signs Issue Areas identified in its Victoria’s Vital Signs report: Arts and Culture; Belonging and Engagement; Economy; Environmental Sustainability; Getting Started; Health and Wellness; Housing; Learning; Safety; Sports and Recreation; Standard of Living; and Transportation.

Additional weight is also given to qualified, experienced organizations whose application has a direct impact on one of the Foundation’s current three-year strategic priorities – food security and homelessness.

Apply through the Foundation’s online granting portal by July 29 for one of thee categories of Grants:

Focus Grants – Providing up to $15,000, these are used to develop projects at the idea stage, pilot a project or support initial collaboration with community partners. Focus Grants may also support a capital project or strengthen an existing effective project or program.

Vital Grants – At $16,000 to $40,000, these grants support evidence-based projects or programs, typically those to expand, replicate or adapt an existing proven project or program.

Collaboration Grants – Helping develop regional collaborations with community partners, where an organization is working across sectors to address long-term regional change in more than one Vital Signs Issue Area.

Questions about the application process? Call 250-381-5532 or email grants@victoriafoundation.bc.ca for more details!