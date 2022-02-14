Victoria mobile hearing clinic goes the extra mile — and comes right to you!

Just take a second to listen — the world around you is a tapestry of sound. We depend on our hearing for so much in life — and if you are experiencing hearing loss, you may not even realize what you are missing!

Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic can help you make sure you aren’t missing out on the symphony of sound that surrounds us, nor on the things that you need to hear either! Finding a hearing specialist you can trust and who can make sure all the boxes are ticked — from testing to insurance — is important, and having it all come to you is amazing!

Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic brings their expertise right to you, all in a state-of-the-art mobile hearing clinic — they go more than the extra mile!

Going the extra mile or miles for you!

Debbie Sales had an inkling that she was missing things in her hearing spectrum, and so when Jeff Campbell of Ears to You visited her place of employment to do hearing tests for staff and clients, she wasn’t surprised to find out that she needed hearing aids, which she purchased and received in short order. But, she notes, “I had trouble dealing with the insurance company, and Jeff was quick to come to my aid.”

Commenting on her experience she says that, “I would happily refer anyone to this clinic.”

Offering a wealth of expertise, Candice May and Jeff Campbell bring hearing healthcare to you with their Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic.

Getting medical appointments over the pandemic has presented challenges for many, and Wendy Maude says, “What could be more convenient than to have the clinic come to you?” Even more important to Wendy though is, “that Jeff has been in the business for 10 years, he knows his stuff and he is a straightforward guy you can trust.”

Trust is all part of being at ease and Jen Miller echoes Wendy’s experience noting, “Jeff is a friendly, outgoing guy with a great deal of knowledge of ears and hearing aids…he made us feel welcome.”

An uplifting experience — right where you are

If you have mobility issues, there can be further challenges, but with Ears to You’s wheelchair lift-equipped, fully kitted out clinic on wheels, all you have to do is call for an appointment! Janice Campbell says that the lift “is as smooth as silk and sort of fun! Jeff is a great guy who goes above and beyond in helping his clients.”

J. Barkley also sings the praises of Ears to You, confirming that the van was a great solution for his mobility-challenged sister. “It made my sister feel relaxed and safe. She was extremely impressed with Jeff’s van…and how knowledgeable Jeff is as well as his gentle approach.”

Make your appointment today and find out what you’ve been missing. Find out more on the Ears to You website here. Call them at 250-619-5746 or email them at mobile.hearing@earstoyou.ca. Find them on Facebook here.

Ears to You covers Duncan, Ladysmith, Nanaimo, Parksville, Qualicum, Courtenay and Campbell River and all the surrounding communities on Vancouver Island from Port Hardy to Victoria!

