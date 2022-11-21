Enjoy exciting WHL hockey and support local charities at the Victoria Royals annual Teddy Bear toss game. (credit: Jay Wallace/Victoria Royals)

Victoria Royals fans, it’s time to toss those teddies!

Annual Teddy Bear Toss and Christmas Classic return Dec. 16 and 17

The night local hockey fans have been waiting for is just around the corner … and it’s brought a friend!

(No, we don’t mean Marty the Marmot, but he’ll be there, too.)

The Victoria Royals are celebrating the season with two holiday theme nights in December – the crowd-favourite Teddy Bear Toss and the recently added Christmas Classic.

The festive fun happens as the Royals take on the Tri-City Americans for two nights on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:05 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 6:05 p.m.

Teddy Bear Toss

On Friday night, fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed toys to toss on the ice when the Royals score their first goal.

All of the stuffed toys collected will be cleaned, dried and delivered to several local charities just in time for Christmas.

“From a community standpoint, this is one of our most popular games,” says the Royals’ George Fadel. “We’ve seen thousands of stuffed toys tossed every time – people not only love the visual of all those teddy bears on the ice, but the idea of giving back as well.”

And what would a holiday theme night be without Santa?! Be sure to bring the whole family out for visit with Santa while you enjoy some great hockey.

Christmas Classic

On Saturday night, it’s the second annual Christmas Classic, offering fans a chance to support local businesses, do some last-minute Christmas shopping and celebrate the holidays together, while taking in exciting WHL hockey.

“We just started this one last year, but we’re very excited to bring it back again,” Fadel says. “This event is absolutely packed with fun stuff for the whole family!”

The Christmas Classic features a holiday market with several local vendors, face painting, balloon artists, a Christmas train, hot chocolate and cotton candy, carollers and Santa’s workshop with crafts for kids.

“And remember, Santa’s here both nights, so you can come get some great family photos !” Fadel says.

And to check the hockey fans off your shopping list, take advantage of the Victoria Royals’ Holiday Promo Packs – a four-game flex pack for $70, and a six-game flex pack for $100 – both come with a Royals branded toque. Also take advantage of their Buy One Get One 50% Off Combo Pack – one ticket for each game; club seat for $50, side seat for $45 adult, and $30 youth, and end seat for $36 adult, and $28 youth.

Find out more on Facebook and visit their website to buy tickets.

Join mascot Marty the Marmot at the Royals holiday theme nights Dec. 16 and 17. (credit: Jay Wallace/Victoria Royals)

