Victoria’s Vital Signs Survey: If you have questions, we have answers!

Greater Victoria Green Team members volunteer at the Haliburton Biodiversity Project in a project supported by The Victoria Foundation. Weigh in on the issues you feel are important to the region by taking Victoria’s Vital Signs Survey by July 1.

How powerful is your voice? What if you could have a say in the distribution of grants totalling over $2-million to more than 100 local charities?

Just one week remains in The Victoria Foundation’s Victoria’s Vital Signs survey, wrapping up July 1.

Underway since May 6, the survey invites residents to weigh in with their thoughts about everything from housing and transportation to mental health and the environment – what’s working well and where we could do better.

“We encourage as many residents as possible to spend a few minutes to take the Victoria Vital Signs survey. It’s a unique opportunity to share your thoughts about how the region is doing, and help us highlight areas where we need to focus support,” says Sandra Richardson, Victoria Foundation CEO. “And please tell your friends, family and colleagues about the survey so we can hear from as many voices as possible.”

Q. Why should I take the survey?

A. Victoria’s Vital Signs presents a well-rounded picture of the region, and the combined results are used both by local decision-makers and the Foundation to connect philanthropy to community needs and opportunities. Last year, that community need saw the Foundation distribute $2,235,053 to 106 charities in the Capital Region.

Q. How can I have my say?

A. Visit victoriafoundation.bc.ca and follow the link to the survey, which only takes about 10 minutes to complete. Even better, improvements to the mobile survey application make this year’s survey even easier for those on the go!

Q. Who can take the survey?

A. The survey is geared for residents throughout the Capital Regional District, from Sooke to Sidney and everywhere in between. As a thank you, survey respondents will also be entered into a draw for one of several $50 gift cards to local restaurants.

Q. What areas are included in the survey?

A. Respondents are invited to provide “grades” in 12 areas: Arts & Culture; Belonging & Engagement; Economy; Environmental Sustainability; Getting Started in our Community; Health & Wellness; Housing; Learning; Safety; Sports & Recreation; Standard of Living; and Transportation.

Q. How are the results used?

A. Your feedback, with local statistics, forms the foundation for the 14th annual Victoria’s Vital Signs report. An annual community check-up, Vital Signs measures the vitality of the region, identifies concerns, and supports action on issues critical to quality of life in the CRD. Victoria is one of dozens of cities across Canada that will release Vital Signs reports beginning Oct. 1.

***

Established in 1936, the Victoria Foundation is Canada’s second oldest community foundation and the sixth largest of nearly 200 nation-wide. Managing charitable gifts from donors whose generosity allows them to create permanent, income-earning funds, proceeds from these funds are distributed as grants for charitable or educational purposes. To date the Victoria Foundation has invested more than $200 million in people, projects and non-profit organizations strengthening communities and is committed to Connecting People Who Care with Causes that Matter.