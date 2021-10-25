Vital Victoria: Vital Signs report explores equity and inclusion on the South Island

Published by the Victoria Foundation, Victoria’s Vital Signs is a snapshot of the South Island community, reflecting the results of a public survey, paired with local data.

Events and community dialogue have brought an intense focus to themes of equity and inclusion in recent years. Whether viewed independently, or through the lens of the pandemic, issues of racial and gender equity have led us to explore both historic injustices and their continuing ramifications for our community today.

It is appropriate, then, that those themes are at the heart of the Victoria Foundation’s 2021 Vital Signs. The annual report explores some of the uneven hardships presented by the pandemic, in addition to the rallying cries for racial and gender equity, and the tragic reminders of the past and present injustices towards Indigenous peoples in this country.

Published this month by the Victoria Foundation, the annual report – a snapshot of our South Island community – reflects the results of a public survey, paired with local data, and shares a series of feature articles from local authors. Equity snapshots in the key issue areas explore how Greater Victoria fares when considering some specific data on equity and inclusion, while updated COVID-related data also shows how the pandemic continues to affect residents of our region.

Taken together, Vital Signs sheds light on our collective successes, and what we have to work on when it comes to equity and inclusion in our region.

“For 16 years, the Vital Signs program has collected quality, year-over-year data about the needs of the region – essential to identifying those areas of greatest strength and those where we need to focus more attention,” says Sandra Richardson, CEO of the Victoria Foundation. “In all areas, we have room to learn and grow as a community, and we are privileged to be able to share the results of this year’s report and support dialogue across the region.”

Beyond these issues of equity and inclusion, the 2021 Vital Signs also shares residents’ thoughts about how our region is faring in 12 key issue areas, in addition to how they’re managing through year two of the COVID-19 pandemic. For survey respondents, the overall quality of life remains unchanged from 2020 at a B, yet seven of the 12 key issue areas have seen a change in grade.

Introducing Vital Victoria

New this year, the Victoria Foundation has introduced Vital Victoria, an online companion to the Victoria’s Vital Signs report that explores more than 60 measurable indicators on quality of life in the region. In addition to topics like food security, education, and arts and culture, you’ll also find news and reports related to indicators and issue areas, measurements tracking the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and an exclusive feature series on this year’s Vital Signs theme of equity and inclusion.

Pick up your printed version of the magazine-style Victoria’s Vital Signs report at locations throughout the community, or download it online at victoriafoundation.ca/vital-signs. Explore Vital Victoria at victoriafoundation.bc.ca/vital-victoria.

