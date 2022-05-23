What does community mean to you? Victoria’s Vital Signs wants to know!

The Victoria Foundation’s 17th annual Victoria’s Vital Signs citizen survey digs a little deeper into the idea of community – specifically, “What does community mean to you?”

The 17th annual Vital Signs citizen survey is open and after two years of surveys informed by the pandemic, this year the Foundation digs a little deeper into the idea of community – specifically, “What does community mean to you?”

Of course, community is at the heart of every Vital Signs program, whether it’s exploring how safe people feel in their neighbourhood, or how connected they feel to their neighbours. During last year’s survey exploring equity and inclusion, for example, while 58 per cent of Black, Indigenous and People of Colour reported feeling included in the community, 42 per cent indicated they do not.

Part of this year’s goal is to better understand why some people feel included and how we can be more inclusive of others.

The annual survey will create the basis for the 2022 Vital Signs report, which, in conjunction with additional local research and statistics, measures the vitality of our region, identifies significant trends and assigns grades to issue areas that are critical to quality of life in the Capital Region.

Beyond the special areas of focus, Victoria’s Vital Signs survey asks respondents to weigh in on the 12 Vital Signs issue areas critical to our wellbeing, such as housing, safety, health and wellness, transportation and the economy.

“Each year, we ask residents of Greater Victoria to complete the survey to help us gauge how our community is doing and explore its most pressing issues, with the goal of creating a vibrant, caring community for all,” explains Sandra Richardson, Victoria Foundation CEO.

Have your say: Take the survey today!

Now open, the shortened and streamlined Vital Signs survey runs until July 4 – link to the survey here – and with its impacts reaching far beyond Victoria, residents across the region are encouraged to take part, and to have their opinion heard.

Those completing the survey also have the opportunity to enter a draw for prizes including a one-night stay at the Magnolia Hotel, gift cards to the Bay Centre and Country Grocer, a mini adventure photo shoot with Anna Milne Photography, two-tickets to a HarbourCats game and more! Find the full list of prizes here.

Once the survey results are in, the information will be incorporated into the 2022 Victoria’s Vital Signs report to be released this fall.

Part of a national program through the Community Foundations of Canada, Vital Signs was launched by the Toronto Foundation in 2001, and today is used by hundreds of communities across Canada and around the world to mobilize the power of community knowledge for greater local impact.

Established in 1936, the Victoria Foundation is Canada’s second oldest community foundation and the sixth largest of nearly 200 nation-wide. Managing charitable gifts from donors whose generosity allows them to create permanent, income-earning funds, proceeds are then distributed as grants for charitable or educational purposes. To date the Victoria Foundation has invested more than $285 million in people, projects and non-profit organizations that strengthen communities locally and throughout Canada.

Learn more at victoriafoundation.bc.ca

