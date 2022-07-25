What matters most to people who are dying?

Dr. Christine Jones, left, and some of the Victoria Hospice team who help people in their circle of care live their final days in the ways that are most important to them.

Dr. Christine Jones, MD, CCFP-PC

As a palliative care physician, I ask people every day what matters most to them. Their answers are as individual as they are, but there’s one thing everyone has in common.

People who are dying want us to listen – really listen – to what’s most important as they face the end of their life. That’s exactly what Victoria Hospice does.

Nicole lived only a few months after a devastating diagnosis. What mattered most to Nicole was making sure her young children were supported, before and after her death. The Victoria Hospice Child and Youth Counsellor was there for them. Nicole also wanted to stay in her own home for as long as possible, and our Palliative Response Team made it happen.

Jordan died from cancer in his late teens. He wanted to visit friends and create happy memories for his little brother without having too much attention drawn to his illness. Expert pain management and a portable medication pump helped Jordan achieve what mattered most.

“Joe” was registered for hospice care long before he decided to go to the Inpatient Unit. What mattered most to Joe was going to his neighbourhood pub every day for a beer and a bowl of soup. Palliative care at home allowed Joe to maintain the routine he enjoyed so much for as long as possible.

Rosemary spent her final weeks at the Victoria Hospice Inpatient Unit. For her, marking the occasion of a royal wedding mattered. The care team supported Rosemary and her family to celebrate in style with elegant attire, champagne, and laughter.

Everyone wants to be seen as a person, not a patient.

Nicole, Jordan, Joe, and Rosemary weren’t defined by their illnesses. They received care that aligned with what mattered most to them.

The generosity of Victoria Hospice donors makes a world of difference in the lives – and the final days – of people in our circle of care.

It means we can support what matters most to people in their dying time. Maybe that’s having someone take the time to simply listen. Maybe it means providing counselling for loved ones, celebrating special moments on the Inpatient Unit, or ensuring palliative care at home.

You can help Victoria Hospice honour the values and heartfelt wishes of people who are dying.

