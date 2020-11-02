Berwick residences have spacious facilities for safe socializing with friends and neighbours.

Berwick residences have spacious facilities for safe socializing with friends and neighbours.

What’s it like inside Independent Living? ‘Vibrant and safe!’

Let the professionals worry about the pandemic — these seniors are relaxed and healthy at Berwick

Long-term care homes have been seriously — and sometimes tragically — affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, causing many to reconsider what’s safest for their parents or themselves, but not all retirement communities are the same.

“There’s a misconception in the community that Independent Living facilities are in lockdown, and that’s not the case!” says Lesley Sikorski with Berwick in Victoria. “Independent Living is still vibrant and safe, with lots of engaging activities every day.”

More security, more freedom

“We have significant experience managing outbreak scenarios and are constantly reevaluating our policies to ensure they’re industry-leading,” Sikorski says. While individual families may have been caught off guard by the pandemic in early March, Berwick already had protocols and PPE in place and has continued to adapt safety procedures to go above and beyond BC Health requirements.

“Just a note of huge thanks to say you have our unconditional vote of gratitude for everything you are doing at Berwick!” wrote one Berwick on the Lake Resident. “We didn’t want to wait until the virus threat is over to tell you how happy we are with the way you manage ALL day-to-day operations, ongoing. So happy to call Berwick our home!”

Seniors living alone may have had challenges accessing medical care, risked exposure at grocery stores, struggled to find essential items or faced loneliness in increased social isolation. At Berwick, residents have been spared those stresses.

“We’re here to support residents and their families 24 hours a day, should they need it. We check in daily with every one of our residents face-to-face, and have facilitated visits with family and friends both virtually and in-person,” Sikorski says. “Residents receive nutritious meals three times a day, and they’re welcome to eat in their suites or in our physically distanced dining areas.”

“This is an extraordinary time of crisis, and to have a professional, dedicated team taking care of our loved ones is a blessing,” says one Berwick by the Sea Family Member.

FURTHER READING: Independent, together: Social lives thrive at this retirement residence

In addition to physical distancing and masks for all staff, Berwick communities have improved infrastructure and implemented new protocols to keep residents, visitors and staff safe.

  • Active pre-screening for every visitor who enters any of our Berwick communities
  • Increased and enhanced sanitization methods
  • Increased staffing levels to support pandemic protocols in place
  • Bistros & other areas retrofitted with Plexiglas protective barriers
  • Onsite Tuck Shop stocked with essentials so residents can stay inside the building if they choose

Berwick House and Berwick Royal Oak are retirement communities that provide meals, housekeeping and engaging programs for Independent Living and Enhanced Living Services. Studio, one bedroom and two bedroom suites are still available. At Berwick House contact Linda Lord for more information or to make an appointment for a tour by calling 250-853-5492 or emailing berwickhouse@berwickrc.com. At Berwick Royal Oak reach out to Amanda Guignon at 250-419-4012 or berwickroyaloak@berwickrc.com. And don’t forget to follow Berwick House and Berwick Royal Oak on Instagram!

Seniorsseniors housing

 

Pursue your passions while building community and accessing supports in Independent Living at Berwick.

Pursue your passions while building community and accessing supports in Independent Living at Berwick.

Ball drumming on the beach offers Berwick residents exercise, arts, sunshine and fun!

Ball drumming on the beach offers Berwick residents exercise, arts, sunshine and fun!

Previous story
Philanthropy Day, Victoria’s Vital Signs highlight power of giving

Just Posted

Black Press Media file photo
Sooke Road closed in both directions after early morning crash

Crash near Colwood Corners involving hydro pole

Greater Victoria recorded the second-highest rise across Canada in its Crime Severity Index. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria sees second-highest increase in severe crime across Canada

Higher property and drug-related crimes led to the spike, with only Kelowna recording higher increase

Recreational flying at Victoria International Airport has taken off during COVID-19, but so apparently have noise complaints (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Victoria International Airport sees rise in noise complaints

COVID-19 has led to increased complaints about propeller airplanes, with commercial air traffic down

In its first episode, The Room Makeover Series transforms a Langley, B.C. family’s living room from the image on the right to the image on the left. (Courtesy of Square One Insurance Services)
Room reno series seeks nominations for families in need

The Room Makeover Series renovates one room with $15,000 over 48 hours

Artist Kent Laforme with the Takaya piece in his Cordova Bay studio. Laforme’s hand is on the neck of the natural impression of a howling wolf. (Travis Paterson/Oak Bay News)
Council approves wolf sculpture for Cattle Point

Artist worked on Takaya-inspired piece with Songhees approval

A K-9 unit police officer walks one of several sites of stabbings in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
VIDEO: Man charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder in Quebec City sword attack

Prosecutor’s office says Carl Girouard faces two counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted murder

Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Economic recovery threatened if some workers, households left behind, Macklem says

Low-wage workers are still about 20 per cent below their pre-pandemic levels of employment

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Allentown, Pa. on Oct. 26. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
POLL: How closely are you following the U.S. presidential election?

It may feel like it’s been going on forever but the U.S.… Continue reading

Davis Wolfgang Hawke was found dead in a burnt-out SUV in Squamish, B.C., on June 14, 2017. Police said his death was a homicide. (IHIT)
Father of man found dead 3 years ago in Squamish offers $10,000 for information on death

Davis Wolfgang Hawke had been a Neo-Nazi turned renegade internet spammer

Social media images of large parties in Vancouver’s downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2020.
VIDEO: Halloween crowds gather in Vancouver despite B.C. top doctor’s plea to avoid parties

Police said large, alcohol fuelled crowds made dispersing people not a practical solution

Cpl. James Choi, of the Royal Westminster Regiment in New Westminster, B.C., is seen in an undated handout photo. Choi was shot late Friday night while taking part in live-fire training at CFB Wainwright, according to the Canadian Armed Forces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Department of National Defence, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Military IDs B.C. reservist as soldier killed in Alberta training accident

Cpl. James Choi of the Royal Westminster Regiment in New Westminster was shot late Friday night

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a postelection news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Horgan lost seven ministers who didn’t seek re-election as he looks at putting together a new cabinet following the NDP’s majority election win last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan’s cabinet has many openings for newcomers and veterans after election victory

Horgan’s former cabinet had 23 members, including himself, when the election was called in September

Doug Pawson, executive director of End Homelessness St. Johns, poses for a picture in the city centre of St. John’s, N.L. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Anti-poverty advocates say the CERB has given provincial governments a windfall that should be reinvested. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
Advocates say provinces should invest CERB savings in social welfare programs

As the benefit hit bank accounts in April, many provinces saw their income support caseloads drop

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for information about William Mack, last seen in Duncan on Oct. 28. (File photo)
Police searching for missing man last seen near Duncan

William Mack, 72, was seen on Gibbins Road on Oct. 28

Most Read