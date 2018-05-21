What’s the secret of your neighbour’s success?

“How do my neighbours do it? Do they have Warren Buffett’s cell number? Do they have a crystal ball? I mean, they work hard in their business but so do I. How can they afford to take those vacations, and never miss their kids’ events, but still have time and money for their own hobbies. What’s their secret?”

Sound familiar? If you’ve ever wondered why your neighbour’s shop is bustling with activity while you’re working hard every day for fewer customers, we have a secret to share: Product, quality and customer service are all critical factors to business success, but at the end of the day, you need to get your product noticed by the people who matter – your potential customers.

Victoria’s Footloose Shoes did just that!

“For Footloose Shoes, working with Black Press to create regular, stylish marketing campaigns has resulted in an expanded customer base, higher in-store traffic, and consistently greater consumer engagement with advertisements,” says Aleisha.

Aleisha has used both Victoria News digital and print advertising – a key way to ensure her message reaches a broad readership, including both online consumers and those who prefer to read their Victoria News in print. In fact, Footloose’s advertising campaign was recognized as best ad campaign, collaborative in the recent BC/Yukon Community Newspaper Awards!

“New customers make phone inquiries every day regarding advertisements, and frequently come into the store holding physical newspaper clippings in search of featured items.”

Footloose Shoes’ marketing success began with a visit from their Black Press Multi Media Consultant who showed them the array of options available:

• Display ads in the Victoria News, its sister community papers, and the array of Black Press magazine options, ranging from travel and tourism to lifestyle products. Flyer distribution is another popular print advertising vehicle.

• With more readers reading their news online than ever before, the digital advertising arena is filled with even more options. Digital O & O advertising harnesses the power of the trusted Black Press Media brand, and places Footloose’s engaging, eye-catching ads in prominent locations on the Victoria News website, reaching thousands of people everyday as the catch up on breaking, local and community news on their smartphone, tablet or computer.

Through Programmatic advertising your Black Press Multi Media Consultant can target your exact client, including their location and their interests, bringing your message to the right people on the right device at the right place and the right time.

With Impress Branded Content, you can engage consumers and build brand loyalty through editorial-style storytelling, created for you by a professional writer. This highly targeted content is featured across trusted high-traffic websites and harnesses the power of social media.

What’s the right vehicle to grow your business? Contact your Victoria News Multi Media Consultant to find out!