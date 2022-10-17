When emergency calls, this team answers. Help ensure they have the tools to respond!

Campaign aims to keep vital emergency care Close to Home on the Saanich Peninsula

Dr. Carrie Wilhelm-Boyles, with the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Emergency Department, says the entire hospital team is grateful to the Foundation and community for their ongoing support. Photo courtesy SPHHF

When Cheryl Armstrong was rushed into the Saanich Peninsula Hospital’s emergency department with a life-threatening tear to the splenic artery, the medical team jumped into action.

To combat severe internal bleeding, they administered continuous blood transfusions by hand. “Over a few hours, I received 12 units of blood and two units of plasma, almost depleting the hospital’s small blood bank. I also went into cardiac arrest — twice,” Armstrong says.

Today Armstrong is fully recovered, but her treatment highlighted several key equipment needs for the Saanich Peninsula Hospital’s Emergency Department – tools that would have made her care easier, and would free members of the medical team to focus on other urgent needs, explains Sarah Bragg, President & CEO of the Saanich Peninsula Hospital & Healthcare Foundation.

First, a rapid infuser would have ensured quick replacement of vital fluids at the touch of a button, rather than constant manual transfusion. Other essentials include an Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinet, which allows smarter and safer medication management, thermometers and a new trauma stretcher.

After an accident left her with significant internal bleeding, Cheryl Armstrong was rushed to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital.

Armstrong’s case, and the needs it highlighted, informed the Saanich Peninsula Hospital & Healthcare Foundation’s 2022 Close to Home fundraising campaign. The Foundation aims to raise $2 million to strengthen access to both primary and emergency care for the community – keeping vital care close to home.

Additional areas of focus include new surgical sets in the operating rooms, to support the record number of surgeries the hospital is undertaking for area residents, and to support better access to primary care by fostering relationships with community physicians who commit to work in the Saanich Peninsula Hospital.

Dr. Carrie Wilhelm-Boyles, the first physician to see Armstrong when she arrived at the hospital, is grateful for the Foundation – and the community’s – ongoing support for the hospital.

“To have the Foundation offering us the opportunity to get tools and equipment that are helpful for our care is immeasurable,” Dr. Wilhelm-Boyles says, noting that in a small community, there’s a direct connection between each donor and daily hospital operations. “Everybody here is so grateful to the Foundation for all the things they’ve done over the years,” she says.

The community’s role in ensuring this kind of close-to-home care can’t be understated.

“Our Saanich Peninsula community gives so generously, and whether large or small, every single donation helps us get closer to our target,” Bragg notes. “Without our donors, we simply could not do all that we do for Saanich Peninsula Hospital and all the members of the Peninsula.”

To help ensure the Saanich Peninsula Hospital team is prepared for the next emergency, donate today and keep health care Close to Home. Learn more at sphf.ca/close-to-home/

